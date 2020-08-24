Trip to Minnesota was the getaway this family didn't know they needed before school began

Before the school year started back up, we took a week-long family vacation to Minnesota. Let me tell you...it was just what we all needed.
I don’t think I realized how nature-starved we all were, but the minute we pulled onto the gravel drive leading to the quiet lake house, I knew this was a getaway that was long overdue.
I like the outdoors, but I wouldn’t say I’m outdoorsy. Nature is all well and good, but at the end of the day I want my creature comforts. Drop me in the middle of nowhere as long as that nowhere has ice, electricity, a fully operational kitchen and air conditioning.
Yep, I’m a real woman of the woods.
The place we rented perfectly fit the bill and then some. There was a quiet beach, a pontoon boat for us to use and a dock perfect for fishing. Oh, I don’t fish, but it turns out my husband is a fan.
Within days of us booking our stay back in June, packages full of fishing gear began arriving at our front door. For the past two months, Peter has been practicing his knots and giving the kids tutorials on how to cast off the back porch. Their practice paid off because my 8-year-old daughter, Mara, caught a bluegill on her first outing, and 10-year-old Declan caught a small-mouthed bass later in the week.
Joining us for the fun was my sister, Anne, her husband, Steve, and my 5-year-old nephew, Conroy. And fun is exactly what they brought. Steve is a kid at heart, and Anne is like the best camp counselor you could ever ask for. So between the two of them, our vacation transformed into a kind of sleep-away camp for the kids. We had a glow stick dance party, cooked s'mores over the fire pit, had an afternoon to tie dye crafts, ate more kid-friendly snacks than you could shake a stick at and — the piece de resistance — rode water bumper cars.
Even the mid-week rainy day that kept us indoors was transformed into a summer movie marathon. We lazed around watching "Summer Rental," "Meatballs," "One Crazy Summer" and "Jaws." I had no idea that “underdog besting rich guy jerk in regatta racing” was such a go-to plot device in the 1980s.
The kids also caught — and named — a menagerie of creatures. There was Oyster the crawdad (mind-boggling, I know, but that’s what my Mara decided). Then there were the three baby snapping turtles named Snappy, Cappy and Happy. The toad who Conroy dubbed Hoppy (are you starting to see a theme?). And then the escape artist green frog the kids agreed should be called Patty, which was a nod to the grandma back home in Omaha.
Whether it was fishing or critter capture, we ran a catch and release program. We laid that ground rule out early so there were no tears when departure day came and it was time to let the wildlife free. But even if there had been tears, nothing could convince me to become the proud parent of what could one day be a 20-pound snapping turtle. In addition to ice and air conditioning, I also prefer a mammal-only household and would like to keep it that way.
Summer may be unofficially over, but it went out with a bang. Thank you, Minnesota.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
