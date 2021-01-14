Try this problem-solving method when faced with tough situations this year

With 2020 behind us, it is important to reflect on the past and focus on the future.

In many families, there have been struggles over the past year and it is nearly unbearable to think that these will continue in the year to come. Perhaps the best approach to prevent this from happening is to identify some of the main struggles and work to develop a plan so they are not repeated this year. Do some problem solving.

We know there are only so many things we truly have control over in our lives. One thing we know for sure is we have control over ourselves. We can control how we respond to issues and challenges that arise. We can control how we respond to what others say and do.

When we focus our time and energy on controlling things we have no control over, it can easily cause frustration and discouragement. There are many problem-solving methods that can be used to improve situations.