Try this problem-solving method when faced with tough situations this year

With 2020 behind us, it is important to reflect on the past and focus on the future.
In many families, there have been struggles over the past year and it is nearly unbearable to think that these will continue in the year to come. Perhaps the best approach to prevent this from happening is to identify some of the main struggles and work to develop a plan so they are not repeated this year. Do some problem solving.
We know there are only so many things we truly have control over in our lives. One thing we know for sure is we have control over ourselves. We can control how we respond to issues and challenges that arise. We can control how we respond to what others say and do.
When we focus our time and energy on controlling things we have no control over, it can easily cause frustration and discouragement. There are many problem-solving methods that can be used to improve situations.
One of the favorites is the SODAS method — Situation, Options, Disadvantages, Advantages and Solution. We always encourage at least three options to be identified and then as many disadvantages and advantages as possible. The solution is determined by the option that has the most advantages. The suggestion is to try the option chosen for a couple of weeks or a month to see if that truly was the best choice. If not, one of the others can be tried.
The way in which our children are being educated during the COVID 19 has been a challenge. Learning to work from home has been a struggle for many. The cost of items we use every day and our easy access to them has created some concern and, for many, panic. Seeking medical and emotional care takes extra efforts and techniques that have not been available in the past.
Using these examples or ones more specific to your family’s experience, work through problem-solving to develop a plan to ease the frustrations that arise. Being prepared instills confidence that challenges can be met, and a solution can be found.
Don’t forget that what we do and say when facing a challenge is being observed by our children, and they are learning from our modeling how to handle challenges in their own lives.
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.