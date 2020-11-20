Turkey crayon holders are the perfect addition to Thanksgiving kid table

These turkey crayon holders are sure to be a hit with the kids at your Thanksgiving table — even if you're just having a small celebration at home with immediate family. You’ll need a power tool, but don’t let that scare you. Total time from start to finish for us was less than 30 minutes.

Turkey Crayon Holder

Supplies:

• 2½-3 inch-diameter branch

• Fine-toothed saw

• Drill and 3/8-inch drill bit

• Vice

• Craft paper: brown, black, white, red and orange

• Glue dots

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Find a branch that is about 2½ to 3 inches in diameter.

2. Use the saw to cut 2-inch slices. Secure the slices in a vice and drill five holes using a 3/8-inch bit. To help evenly space the five holes, drill the center hole first and work outward. Before drilling, see if the slices have a natural flat side; if so use it as your base.