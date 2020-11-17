 Skip to main content
Turkey windsock will add a festive touch to your house this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without turkey. This windsock is fun and easy to make, and will entertain the entire family.

Turkey windsock

Supplies:

• Aluminum can

• Brown spray paint

• Craft ribbon in fall colors

• Googly eyes

• Construction paper in orange, yellow and red

• Scissors

• Hot glue gun and glue sticks

Directions:

1. Clean the aluminum can and dry it with a lint-free towel. Spray the outside with brown paint; set aside to dry.

2. Cut ribbon streamers, about 18 to 24 inches long, for glueing around the circumference of the can.

3. Cut out your turkey’s construction paper nose, wattle and feathers. Substitute craft feathers, if available.

4. Hot glue the googly eyes, nose and wattle to the can. Next, glue the ribbon streamers so they dangle from the inside bottom of the can.

5. Glue the feathers to the inside top edge of the can.

6. Glue a pair of 24-inch ribbons or craft strings inside the top of the can for hanging.

7. Allow glue to dry.

8. Hang your gobbler where you can watch it sway in the breeze.

Happy Thanksgiving!

(Source: www.happinessishomemade.net)

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

