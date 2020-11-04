Turn November into a month of gratitude with this Thankful Tree

Here’s a craft that teaches kids how to be thankful for things big and small. Each day of November, have every family member write something they’re thankful for on a paper leaf for a Thankful Tree. Invite friends and family who visit your home to contribute as well.
By Thanksgiving, your display will be a meaningful reminder of all that’s good in your life.
Thankful Tree
You'll need:
• Small twigs
• Vase
• Construction or craft paper
• Sharpie marker
• Needle and thread or yarn
• Scissors
Directions:
1. Venture outside to collect a few twig branches that have fallen from trees.
2. Go to momaha.com and download our leaf template or draw your own leaf shapes on construction or craft paper.
3. Cut out the leaf shapes.
4. Using a needle and thread or light yarn, add a hanger to each leaf.
5. Place the branches in a tall vase. Each day in November, write something you are thankful for on a leaf and place it on the “tree.”
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!