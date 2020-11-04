Turn November into a month of gratitude with this Thankful Tree

Here’s a craft that teaches kids how to be thankful for things big and small. Each day of November, have every family member write something they’re thankful for on a paper leaf for a Thankful Tree. Invite friends and family who visit your home to contribute as well.

By Thanksgiving, your display will be a meaningful reminder of all that’s good in your life.

Thankful Tree

You'll need:

• Small twigs

• Vase

• Construction or craft paper

• Sharpie marker

• Needle and thread or yarn

• Scissors

Directions:

1. Venture outside to collect a few twig branches that have fallen from trees.

2. Go to momaha.com and download our leaf template or draw your own leaf shapes on construction or craft paper.

3. Cut out the leaf shapes.