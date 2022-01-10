Two-ingredient bagels are easy, healthy and kids will love them

Do you wish for a healthy bagel that's easy to make?
These Two-Ingredient Bagels are about as easy and healthy as you can make bagels. (They’re not low-carb, but they’re about as good as you’ll get.)
All you need is self-rising flour and plain Greek yogurt. (And a couple other things you definitely already have at home including eggs.) Once you’ve formed the dough into bagels, you can cook them as-is or top with your favorite bagel topping!
We like everything bagel seasoning, but you can do whatever you like best.
Two-Ingredient Bagels
Ingredients:
Dough
• 2 cups of self-rising flour (see note)
• 2 cups of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
Egg Wash
• 1 large egg
• 1 teaspoon of water
• Pinch of salt
Suggested Toppings
• Everything bagel seasoning
• Cinnamon sugar
• Sharp cheese such as asiago or Romano
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 375F.
2. Using a spatula, combine two cups of self-rising flour and one cup of Greek yogurt in a large mixing bowl. The dough will be loose and shaggy.
3. Add more yogurt, a little at a time, mixing until the dough forms a non-sticky ball. Precisely how much Greek yogurt you need depends on its moisture content. If you add too much Greek yogurt, you can add in a little more flour.
4. Knead the dough on a well-floured surface for five minutes. The dough should be stretchy and somewhat firm.
5. Use your hands to roll the dough ball into an 8-inch log. Using a knife, divide the dough eight equal parts. Use your fingers to make a hole in the center of each part and work with your hands into a bagel shape. Place the bagels on a greased baking sheet or nonstick baking mat.
6. Whisk together the water, salt and egg and brush onto the top of each bagel. Then add your toppings and bake for 20 to 22 minutes.
7. Remove the bagels from the oven. Increase the oven temperature to 450F. Put the bagels back in the oven and bake for another 3 to 5 minutes. Enjoy!
NOTE: Don't have self-rising flour? It's super easy to make: 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1½ teaspoons baking powder and ¼ teaspoon salt. Whisk well.
Adapted from recipegirl.com