Two-ingredient bagels are easy, healthy and kids will love them

• Cinnamon sugar

• Sharp cheese such as asiago or Romano

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375F.

2. Using a spatula, combine two cups of self-rising flour and one cup of Greek yogurt in a large mixing bowl. The dough will be loose and shaggy.

3. Add more yogurt, a little at a time, mixing until the dough forms a non-sticky ball. Precisely how much Greek yogurt you need depends on its moisture content. If you add too much Greek yogurt, you can add in a little more flour.

4. Knead the dough on a well-floured surface for five minutes. The dough should be stretchy and somewhat firm.

5. Use your hands to roll the dough ball into an 8-inch log. Using a knife, divide the dough eight equal parts. Use your fingers to make a hole in the center of each part and work with your hands into a bagel shape. Place the bagels on a greased baking sheet or nonstick baking mat.

6. Whisk together the water, salt and egg and brush onto the top of each bagel. Then add your toppings and bake for 20 to 22 minutes.