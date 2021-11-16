Two savory, sweet nacho recipes the entire family will love

As I sit and reflect about one of the best creations — nachos — I get a little giddy. Who doesn’t love nachos?
Whether it’s munching nachos during a Husker football game or while having friends over for a board game night, this savory snack always seems like the perfect go-to.
When my husband was traveling and my kids were renaming our house as “Club Toddler,” I also needed easy ideas for dinner. I’ve tried various versions of nachos over the years. In honor of National Nacho Day (which was Nov. 6), here are some of my favorites!
Classic Nachos
Ingredients:
• 4 cups of tortilla chips
• 1-2 tablespoons of avocado oil
• 1 pound of ground beef or turkey, browned and drained
• 1 teaspoon cumin
• 1 teaspoon chili powder
• ½ teaspoon garlic powder
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1 can black beans, rinsed
• ½ cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
• ½ small red onion, diced
• ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• ¼ cup sliced black olives
• ¼ sliced jalapenos (optional)
• 2 tablespoons of green onions, chopped
• 1 tablespoons of cilantro, coarsely chopped
• ¼ cup sour cream
• 1 fresh lime
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Place parchment paper onto a cookie sheet.
2. Pour 1-2 tablespoons of avocado oil into a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is transparent, place the ground beef or turkey into the skillet. Chop and cook until it is brown and cooked completely through. Season meat with cumin, chili powder and garlic powder. Set aside.
2. Place handfuls of chips evenly over a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Top with spoonfuls of the cooked meat and then black beans.
3. Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the meat and beans. Place the pan of chips, meat and cheese into the oven. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
4. Remove pan from the oven. Top with your preferred toppings, including red onion, cherry tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos and some fresh-squeezed lime juice. Drop sour cream by the spoonful over the nachos. Garnish with green onions and cilantro. Enjoy!
No-Bake Strawberry Nachos
Ingredients:
• 1 package waffle cones (7 oz)
• 1 package fresh strawberries (about one pound), chopped
• 2 fresh bananas, sliced
• 1 can whipped cream (13 oz)
• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Place a large piece of parchment paper directly on the table or countertop.
2. Break waffle cones into small bite-size pieces. If serving food buffet-style, place waffle cone pieces on a large serving platter.
3. Sprinkle strawberries and bananas evenly over the waffle cone pieces.
4. Put the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the chocolate for about 30 seconds on high, remove and stir. Continue at 10-second increments until most of the chocolate melts. The chocolate may still look like it’s not solid, but let the heat do its magic.
5. Drizzle melted chocolate over the fruit and chips. Spray dollops of whipped cream over the sweet nachos. Enjoy!
***
Leigh Dunn is an Omaha native, writer, teacher and mother of three. Leigh loves to cook and travel, and is currently buried under a mountain of laundry. Send help in the form of scones or lattes.