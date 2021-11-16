Two savory, sweet nacho recipes the entire family will love

No-Bake Strawberry Nachos

Ingredients:

• 1 package waffle cones (7 oz)

• 1 package fresh strawberries (about one pound), chopped

• 2 fresh bananas, sliced

• 1 can whipped cream (13 oz)

• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Place a large piece of parchment paper directly on the table or countertop.

2. Break waffle cones into small bite-size pieces. If serving food buffet-style, place waffle cone pieces on a large serving platter.

3. Sprinkle strawberries and bananas evenly over the waffle cone pieces.

4. Put the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the chocolate for about 30 seconds on high, remove and stir. Continue at 10-second increments until most of the chocolate melts. The chocolate may still look like it’s not solid, but let the heat do its magic.

5. Drizzle melted chocolate over the fruit and chips. Spray dollops of whipped cream over the sweet nachos. Enjoy!

Leigh Dunn is an Omaha native, writer, teacher and mother of three. Leigh loves to cook and travel, and is currently buried under a mountain of laundry. Send help in the form of scones or lattes.