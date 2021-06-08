Use M&Ms to teach your kids a lesson on estimating and graphing

For a beginner math activity, this one teaches the basics of estimating and graphing in a delicious way. When the kids are done estimating, sorting and counting, they can enjoy M&M’s as a built-in treat.

Supplies:

• M&M’s

• Graph paper

• Crayons

Directions:

1. Open a bag of M&M's and reach for one of the milk chocolate candies. Based on the size of that M&M, estimate how many total M&M’s are in the bag.

2. Next, estimate how many pieces of each color are in the bag (red, yellow, orange, blue, green and brown). Record the answer.

3. Carefully pour the M&M’s onto a clean surface. Count the total number of candy pieces. Then sort by color and count the number of each color.

4. Do the math to figure out how close the estimates were.

5. Using graph paper and crayons, color in a square for each M&M in the bag.

6. If you want to talk about comparison, open another bag or two and repeat the exercise. How many M&M’s of each color are in the other packages? Are the numbers similar?