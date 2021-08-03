Visit Chuck E. Cheese, eat ice cream: A hilarious end-of-summer bucket list made by my kids

Every year, as August rolls around, I am surprised by how fast summer has gone by. It feels like it should still be June.

As the school year approaches, I lament that we didn't do enough over summer break. We didn't go to the pool enough. We didn't go camping. We haven't stopped the ice cream truck as it rolled through our neighborhood.

There's always something we wished we did or things we should have done more.

This year, my kids did something about our lack of exciting summer activities.

Last month, they brought a list to me and my husband of all the things they wanted to do this summer still before school starts.

We were talking about how school would start in about three weeks, and how we'd need to start getting to bed earlier and waking up earlier so we could get used it. They're so excited for school but also a little sad about the summer fun ending.

So my 7-year-old carefully wrote everything out on a yellow legal pad. Some are activities we haven’t gotten to yet, but others are simply ones we’d like to do again. Their list includes:

• Play the arcade (my husband built an arcade cabinet for our basement)

• Go to Chuck E. Cheese