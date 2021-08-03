Visit Chuck E. Cheese, eat ice cream: A hilarious end-of-summer bucket list made by my kids

Every year, as August rolls around, I am surprised by how fast summer has gone by. It feels like it should still be June.
As the school year approaches, I lament that we didn't do enough over summer break. We didn't go to the pool enough. We didn't go camping. We haven't stopped the ice cream truck as it rolled through our neighborhood.
There's always something we wished we did or things we should have done more.
This year, my kids did something about our lack of exciting summer activities.
Last month, they brought a list to me and my husband of all the things they wanted to do this summer still before school starts.
We were talking about how school would start in about three weeks, and how we'd need to start getting to bed earlier and waking up earlier so we could get used it. They're so excited for school but also a little sad about the summer fun ending.
So my 7-year-old carefully wrote everything out on a yellow legal pad. Some are activities we haven’t gotten to yet, but others are simply ones we’d like to do again. Their list includes:
• Play the arcade (my husband built an arcade cabinet for our basement)
• Go to Chuck E. Cheese
• Head to the pool
• Get ice cream
• Have a "Space Jam" movie night
• Eat at King Burger (what my kids call Burger King)
• Visit the Durham Museum
• Go to the Henry Doorly Zoo
• Visit Kansas City
• Go camping in the living room
• Build a fort
• Go on a bike ride
• Go to a garage sale
• Make cookies
• Watch a movie outside
• Go to a baseball game
• Roast hotdogs and s'mores over the fire
• Get (fake) tattoos
And, in the words of Bugs Bunny, Sam added a "That's All Folks!" to the end of the list.
It is hilarious and adorable and my husband and I could do nothing more than laugh and completely agree with their requests. We promised we'd try to do everything we could.
Our “missing out” feeling was especially intense last summer. In the height of the pandemic when everything was closed or canceled, we stayed home and made our own summer fun. It was tough at the time but, in retrospect, it's a summer I will always love and cherish.
This summer, we did more but not nearly as much as I’d have liked. It doesn't help that my husband and I work full time while I'm also going back to school at UNO, but since writing the list, we've managed to knock out going to the pool, visiting the Durham Museum, getting ice cream, building a fort and having a "Space Jam" movie night.
They are loving every minute of it. They get so excited when they get to check off another thing on the list. We sit down at the beginning of each week and ask the kids what they want to do. We pick a small handful and plan the week out around our activities.
It's been a great bonding experience and has forced us to stop and enjoy these last few weeks of summer even more.
Looking back on my own childhood, I realize how fleeting childhood summers are. I have such amazing memories of mine and I will do everything I can to make sure my kids remember these days well into adulthood and can pass the tradition on to their own kids someday.