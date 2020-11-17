Want a letter from Santa this year? Here's how to get one

Kids who are worried about their yearly meeting with Santa Claus because of the coronavirus pandemic can rest easy.

Now through Dec. 13, families can stop by Nebraska Furniture Mart to deliver letters to Santa.

Just grab a postcard from the store, fill it out and drop it off in the special Santa Mailbox, which is located in the appliance and electronics building near the pool table display.

Families who would rather print off a postcard at home can do so by visiting www.nfm.com/events.

All letters that are sent to Santa by Dec. 13 — and include the child’s home address — will receive a letter mailed back to them.

Kids who write a letter to Santa will be entered into a drawing to win a grand prize toy package.

Additionally, each of the first 500 letters written to Santa will include a $1 donation from NFM to the Toys for Tots Organization.

"We want to provide families with as many options as possible for children to enjoy the Christmas spirit," said Andy Shefsky, community and public relations manager for NFM. "We love that our letters to the North Pole is a chance to do that while at the same time allowing us to donate to the Toys for Tots foundation."

