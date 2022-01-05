Want a new fitness routine? 8 tips from a mom who accidentally took a hot-yoga class

3. Find out what kind of experience might be necessary to get started. I recently found that I jumped in on a mid-level yoga class that I tried, not realizing that this studio's version of beginner was beyond my experience. With a few good questions about experience range before the class, I could have avoided awkwardly falling over like a baby deer trying to walk for the first time.

4. Bring a friend. I can guarantee you'll have more fun trying a HIIT class or boxing for the first time with a buddy. You might even get a two-for-one deal!

5. Ask about temperature. After accidentally experiencing the new fitness trend of training in the heat, I will now be aware to ask about studio temperature — especially if there is a flame in the logo.

6. Ask about what gear or special shoes you might need. I also learned this lesson the hard way a few years ago after having a particularly embarrassing wipe out during a beginners tennis class where I found out too late that I was wearing the wrong shoes. Asking first is important to avoiding potential injuries. (And it may be a very good excuse to get a new pair of shoes.)