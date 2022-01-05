Want a new fitness routine? 8 tips from a mom who accidentally took a hot-yoga class

Welcome to January! If you’ve been out and about the last few days, you may have noticed the annual push for health and wellness that’s overtaken the aisles where, mere hours ago, you could find six flavors of marshmallows and chocolate peanut butter Santas. The retail industry is quick to remind those of us who packed on some holiday pounds that January is the perfect time to restart, join a gym and buy a yoga mat.
I’m not one for resolutions, but admittedly I’m a sucker for good marketing — not to mention that none of my pants fit after several weeks of enjoying all my favorite foods. All of this has led me down the path of once again trying to find the perfect fitness routine.
For years, I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect fitness app, class or studio. Throughout the years, I've tried them all — boxing, yoga, HIIT, barre, cycling, Zumba, aqua-aerobics. You name it, and I've likely awkwardly sweated during a class.
I like variety and, from time to time, get excited about trying new places that pop up in the neighborhood or near my work. Last week, I let the new year enthusiasm propel me to try two new studios. With a few quieter days at work between Christmas and New Year’s, I decided it would be fun to “treat” myself to a midday workout and see if one of the many studios near my office might just be right for me.
I found one that looked intriguing, and it offered a 45-minute class over the noon hour that promised to sculpt and tone. Images of Michelle Obama arms came to mind, as I imagined this would be a fabulous solution to all my problem areas — until I realized I had accidentally signed up for a hot-yoga experience and was in for 95 degrees and dripping sweat. Needless to say, my office door was shut the rest of the afternoon. While I enjoyed the class, midday sweating at that level is not a fit for me.
If you're searching for a new routine or a place to support your health and wellness goals, here are a few tips I've learned throughout the years as I've shopped my way through countless studios in the metro.
1. Don't be shy about asking for their pricing model before taking your first class. Committing to a studio fee or fitness membership can be an investment, so you'll want to make sure to find out what options they have, any discounts that might apply for signing up at a specific time of the year or discounts you might have through work. Often, the first class or even the first week of classes are free, which is a great way to see if the studio schedule matches the times you are available and to try a couple of classes to see how you feel after the first experience.
2. Learn from me and don't try to cram your first experience in during the workday. While you might be comfortable going back to work (or work from home) after a sweat session, you'll want to give yourself time to check out the locker rooms, visit with the trainer and ask questions after your visit. This is hard to do in just an hour.
3. Find out what kind of experience might be necessary to get started. I recently found that I jumped in on a mid-level yoga class that I tried, not realizing that this studio's version of beginner was beyond my experience. With a few good questions about experience range before the class, I could have avoided awkwardly falling over like a baby deer trying to walk for the first time.
4. Bring a friend. I can guarantee you'll have more fun trying a HIIT class or boxing for the first time with a buddy. You might even get a two-for-one deal!
5. Ask about temperature. After accidentally experiencing the new fitness trend of training in the heat, I will now be aware to ask about studio temperature — especially if there is a flame in the logo.
6. Ask about what gear or special shoes you might need. I also learned this lesson the hard way a few years ago after having a particularly embarrassing wipe out during a beginners tennis class where I found out too late that I was wearing the wrong shoes. Asking first is important to avoiding potential injuries. (And it may be a very good excuse to get a new pair of shoes.)
7. Take it easy. If you're just getting back into working out or starting for the first time, you're already a rock star in my book. You don't have to prove anything to anyone during the class. Be mindful of how you're feeling, too. If you start to feel physical pain or emotionally like this isn't a fit, it's okay to wave your hand and ask for help. After years of trying places, every single trainer I've interacted with has been truly helpful, kind and wants to know if you have a pre-existing issue that might prevent you from doing one of the exercises in the same way, or you start to feel pain. They're there to help you exercise as safely as possible. All you have to do is ask.
8. In addition to starting slowly, it's always a good idea to check in with your doctor before starting a new fitness routine. And if you feel like something is off once you get started, do not push through the pain.
I'm personally looking forward to trying a couple of new places over the next few weeks, and hope that, if fitness is at the top of your list this year, you enjoy doing the same.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.