Want to adopt a family pet? Here are some tips for getting started

6. Be a foster. Little White Dog Rescue pays for medical needs, food and supplies for its foster pets. “We just need you to supply a home and patience,’’ Goodin says. Plus, take the dogs to vet visits and events. Any animals already in the home must be up-to-date on their shots and heartworm prevention and be spayed. Stays can vary, from a few days to several months. Foster parents will get pet-sitting help if they need to go out of town. Little White Dog Rescue has 25 to 30 active fosters and always needs more. You don’t have to be retired or home all day. “Anybody can foster,’’ Goodin says. “It’s just like having your own dog.’’ Many times, foster parents fall in love and keep a dog, especially the first time they foster. That’s OK, Goodin says. It’s all about finding that forever home.