Want to get your kids into music? Here’s where to start

3. Introduce them to an instrument. You can definitely have them take piano lessons or guitar lessons or whatever. But it’s never a bad idea to simply introduce them to instruments. Let them hammer on the piano. Get a ukulele. Get a drum set. And my advice: At a young age, it’s much more important that they feel cool playing than getting a super high quality instrument. They’ll outgrow it soon enough anyway.

4. Sing songs with your kids. Yes, even if you’re not a good singer. Belt out your favorite songs. Have your children take the chorus. Roll down the windows in the car and everybody sing at the top of their lungs.

5. Take them to a concert. Kids love seeing things live. You could take them to a big arena show, but little kids might have a hard time with the chaos that is parking, walking, scanning tickets, sitting in a chair and waiting for who you came to see, especially when the headliner doesn’t usually take the stage ‘til way past bedtime. (Plus buying expensive tickets might not be something you want to do.) But there are plenty of free concerts, festival shows and fun and family-friendly events featuring live music. They’ll love it.