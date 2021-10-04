Want to get your kids into music? Here’s where to start

You probably don’t need studies to tell you the benefits of music, but there are lots.
Music helps kids recall and retain information, boosts reading and helps in math, according to the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. And music also helps us feel better. Live music increases your mood, facilitates bonding and creates intense emotions, among other benefits, according to a study published by Live Nation.
Having musical children isn’t simply about having kids who take guitar lessons or play an instrument in the marching band. It’s about listening and learning and singing, too.
If you’re struggling to get your kids into music, here are some ideas.
1. Play music around the house. This is a big one. Play music on your smart devices. Play it in the car. Play them your favorite music and let them play things they like, too. Don’t be too much of a gatekeeper either. They should like new things and not just what their parents think is cool.
2. Go shopping for records. Take them down to the record store and flip through the bins. They’ll love seeing all the cover art and the physical experience of looking through rack after rack of albums. The experience of picking out their own record, taking it home and putting it on the turntable is one they’ll cherish.
3. Introduce them to an instrument. You can definitely have them take piano lessons or guitar lessons or whatever. But it’s never a bad idea to simply introduce them to instruments. Let them hammer on the piano. Get a ukulele. Get a drum set. And my advice: At a young age, it’s much more important that they feel cool playing than getting a super high quality instrument. They’ll outgrow it soon enough anyway.
4. Sing songs with your kids. Yes, even if you’re not a good singer. Belt out your favorite songs. Have your children take the chorus. Roll down the windows in the car and everybody sing at the top of their lungs.
5. Take them to a concert. Kids love seeing things live. You could take them to a big arena show, but little kids might have a hard time with the chaos that is parking, walking, scanning tickets, sitting in a chair and waiting for who you came to see, especially when the headliner doesn’t usually take the stage ‘til way past bedtime. (Plus buying expensive tickets might not be something you want to do.) But there are plenty of free concerts, festival shows and fun and family-friendly events featuring live music. They’ll love it.
6. Play some background music. Play soft music when it’s time for bed. Put on something danceable during playtime. Play some quiet classical music during dinner. Let them pick out their favorite songs while they clean their room. It will make those times more enjoyable and serve as nonverbal cues to help them know when it’s time to sleep, time to eat or time to let loose and have fun.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.