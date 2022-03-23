Want to know the secret to a happy marriage? Take trips without the kids.

My husband and I are quickly approaching our 10-year anniversary.

Thinking back to that beautiful day where we stood in front of loved ones and proclaimed our commitment to each other, neither of us had any idea what our future would hold. We just knew that, no matter what, we would be there to support each other through the journey.

While we’ve been blessed to have more ups than downs, more laughs than tears and more love than conflict — nothing can prepare a couple for how children affect your marriage.

Of course, there’s a constant advantage of having kids — witnessing how your love created another human being. It's a beautiful miracle.

But those little miracles — albeit innocent and perfect — can create fractures in any loving marriage, pushing parents to their breaking point as lack of sleep and stress set in.

Suddenly, the person you used to fawn over is now the source of growing resentment for reasons you probably can’t remember. The tense arguments increase, less patience is given and there are more eye rolls and less googly eyes between the two of you.

When my husband and I got married, we made a commitment to ourselves that, no matter how much our family grew, having time away with just the two of us would always be a top priority.

I truly believe this has been our secret to a happy and healthy marriage.

Every year, the two of us escape for one weekend. We discover new cities together, savor delicious food and enjoy full conversations without being interrupted.

What a novel concept!

Not only does our annual trip give us something to look forward to, it allows us to remember what it’s like to be a couple again. You know, before we became mom and dad. For one amazing weekend, we don’t cook a meal, clean up after anyone or do a single load of laundry. For one weekend, we fully relax because we are the ones being pampered and taken care of.

Our weekends away have a special place in my heart and I treasure the beautiful memories we’ve created over the years. While I miss our children the entire time, I come back to them with a renewed spirit knowing I stepped away to make my marriage a priority.

I know it’s easier said than done, but it is 100% worth it. We all love our children more than life itself, but that doesn’t mean we should lose ourselves or the love for our spouse in the process of raising them.

Whether it’s a weekend away, a night away or a monthly date night, recommitting to the one you originally committed to all those years ago is the most important thing you can do for your family.

***

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.