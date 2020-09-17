Want to raise an active child? Check out these expert tips

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You play a key role in your child’s physical fitness. This role has a major influence not only on their childhood, but it also influences how they will approach physical fitness in the future. After all, the habits we form in our youth make a difference when we get older. Kids who are inactive usually remain inactive as adults.

In addition to what we say, our children look at what we do. Actions speak louder than words so make plans for yourself before helping your kids. Create goals for the amount of time you will dedicate to fitness (not weight) goals and then share those goals with your children. Below are some tips to help.

1. Take an active role and be involved in your kid’s physical activities.

This doesn't meant your child has to be on a sports team. Although there are many benefits for being part of organized sports, they're not for everyone. Kids can play games such as tag, chase and catch; when appropriate, they can ride a bike or walk to activities such as over to a friend’s house or to school; or do chores like mowing the lawn, vacuuming or gardening. Participate in these activities with your child or encourage and support them by offering positive praise.