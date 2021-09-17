Wanting to cook with your kids? Give these Omaha Public Library recommended cookbooks a try

If you’re looking to get your children into the kitchen more, give these cookbook recommendations from the Omaha Public Library a try:

Cookbooks for children

• "My Very First Cookbook: Joyful Recipes to Make Together!" by Danielle Kartes

• "Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks" by Melissa Clark

• "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" by America's Test Kitchen

• "Cooking Class" by Deanna F. Cook

• "My First Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen

• "Kid Chef Junior: My First Kids' Cookbook" by Anjali Shah

• "The Forest Feast for Kids" by Erin Gleeson

• "Cooking Step by Step" by DK Publishing

• "The Ultimate Kids' Cookbook" by Tiffany Dahle

• "National Geographic Kids Cookbook" by Barton Seaver

Popular adult cookbooks about cooking with/for kids

• "No Whine with Dinner" by Liz Weiss & Janice Newell Bissex