Wanting to cook with your kids? Give these Omaha Public Library recommended cookbooks a try

If you’re looking to get your children into the kitchen more, give these cookbook recommendations from the Omaha Public Library a try:
Cookbooks for children
• "My Very First Cookbook: Joyful Recipes to Make Together!" by Danielle Kartes
• "Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks" by Melissa Clark
• "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" by America's Test Kitchen
• "Cooking Class" by Deanna F. Cook
• "My First Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen
• "Kid Chef Junior: My First Kids' Cookbook" by Anjali Shah
• "The Forest Feast for Kids" by Erin Gleeson
• "Cooking Step by Step" by DK Publishing
• "The Ultimate Kids' Cookbook" by Tiffany Dahle
• "National Geographic Kids Cookbook" by Barton Seaver
Popular adult cookbooks about cooking with/for kids
• "No Whine with Dinner" by Liz Weiss & Janice Newell Bissex
• "Time for Dinner" by Pilar Guzman, Jenny Rosenstrach & Alanna Stang