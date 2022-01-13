Watch an indoor air show, check out a science party and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Learn about science. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring Dr. Oxygen. Come learn about solids, liquids, and gases, creating sound, experiments with dry ice, air pressure and more. The event is free and is located outside of Borsheim’s. Kids Funfare will take place every Thursday through Feb. 24. More.

2. Check out an indoor air show. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, model pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls with radio-controlled models in the museum's climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar. Viewing will be set up in Hangar B and on the Gilbert M. & Martha H. Hitchcock Observation Gallery. The event goes until 2 p.m. Regular museum admission applies. The Strategic Air & Space Museum is located at 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska. More.