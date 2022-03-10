Watch the St. Patrick's Day parade, meet Cat in the Hat and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Watch a family-friendly movie. Head to Marcus Theaters this weekend for their Kids Dream Winter Film Series. "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3.21. Families can snag up to two free tickets to the show by redeeming vouchers courtesy of American Family Insurance. The Kids Dream Winter Film Series will run through April 3. Locations include Majestic Cinema of Omaha,14304 West Maple Road; Village Pointe Cinema, 304 North 174th St.; and Twin Creek Cinema, 3909 Raynor Parkway in Bellevue. More.

2. Learn about plants. Head to Lauritzen Gardens to check out “Wonders Under Glass,” a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass. There will also be paper art installations by garden stuff and photography by Chris Helzer. Guests can explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom, and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. Find out what plants need to help them grow, how seeds move and the role plants play in Nebraska’s ecosystems. The exhibit goes through May 8. More.

3. Watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The parade, hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, is back this year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, which takes place Saturday at 10 a.m., will begin at 15th and Harney Streets, travel east and then turn south on 11th Street to Howard Street before turning west and ending at 14th Street. Park Omaha is offering discounted parking ($1 per hour) at its Park 1 garage at 10th and Jackson Streets, as well as its Park 4 garage at 15th and Douglas Streets. More.

4. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

5. Go on a gnome hunt. Now through March 20, head down to Arbor Day Farm for a family-friendly gnome hunt. Using a set of clues, you’ll journey throughout the Tree Adventure looking high and low to find all of your favorite gnomes and discover their hiding places. The event is for all ages and abilities. Tickets start at $11 and must be purchased in advance. Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure is located at 2611 Arbor Ave. in Nebraska City. More.

6. Meet the Cat in the Hat. This Saturday, head to Nebraska Furniture Mart to meet the Cat in the Hat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free. Families can pose for a selfie with the Cat, plus grab a themed craft for little ones to enjoy at home. The Nebraska Furniture Mart is located at 700 S. 72nd St. More.

7. Build a bridge. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event is "Bridge Engineering Challenge." Kids can put their thinking caps on and come ready to build bridges with everyday objects. Can your bridge stand the test and support the weight? Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

8. Make a bunny claypot. This Sunday, head to a local Michaels store for Sunday Makebreak. This Sunday, guests will create a bunny claypot. The fun will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids take-and-make craft kits will be available as well. No registration is required. More.

9. Learn about forests. "Forever Forest" is now open at the Omaha Children's Museum through April 16. Kids and families can explore the realities of forests through play while they learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products we use that are made from trees. The exhibit includes a tree top climber, a realistic mini replica of a Union Pacific engine, a kid-sized home under construction for children to help build and more. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

10. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

11. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

12. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

13. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

14. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

15. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

