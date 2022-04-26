Ways I'm teaching my kids to be emotionally responsible when friends, peers hurt them

It’s been a rough couple months in my house. There have been several incidents, for several of my kiddos, with mean girls, broken friendships and conflict galore.

The thing about having five kids is that there are so many opportunities for problems. With two teens, two tweens and a 5-year-old who’s pretty much oblivious to everything, we seem to keep running into conflict.

Some of it has been self-inflicted. Some of it could have been avoided. And some of it came out of nowhere, blew in like a hurricane, devastated everything, and left shattered hearts in the wake.

There were lots of different kinds of broken hearts. One of my boys told his crush he liked her, and she replied by telling him how ugly she thought he was. One of my daughters was the recipient of friends teaming up to bait her into some manipulative texts. And another one of my kiddos feels as though they’re losing their best friend.

Each circumstance was vastly different, but my advice was always the same. We can’t control what other people do, but we can control our own response, our own emotions and our own reaction.

That’s not to say we don’t hurt and grieve each situation, but I’m hoping to teach my children emotional responsibility. Just because they have strong emotions doesn’t mean they’re always right. And even in these particular circumstances, where it can easily feel like my kids are the victims, they still have a responsibility to behave with dignity and respect in how they respond.

It’s not easy. In fact, it’s almost harder to help them wrestle their emotions under control than it is to walk them through the inevitable reality that people will sometimes let them down, disappoint and hurt them.

But in a time in our culture where grown adults struggle to hold back all kinds of cruel words online, I want to teach my children the power of restraint. Both with their tongue and with their text.

Just because they’ve been hurt deeply, doesn’t mean they need to turn around and hurt others deeply. We can process, grieve and forgive all on our own. No matter how deep the hurt goes, the other person has nothing to do with our healing.

While it would be nice for all these circumstances to resolve in genuine apologies and reconciliation, the hard truth about the world is that justice is never accomplished when friendships dissolve, mean girls attack or cruel words are spoken. But that doesn’t mean my kids need to dwell in their pain. We can acknowledge the reality of what happened, work through the intense emotions associated with their pain and move on with respect.

The truth is, none of these kids have fully functioning frontal lobes. So mistakes are inevitable. Not one of us gets out of middle school or high school without some scars — both inflicted on us and by us. Of course, that’s no excuse for bad behavior. But bad behavior isn’t always just done to us. As my kids struggle with the strength of their emotions and the deep feelings associated with each of these circumstances, I’m teaching them how to stop the mean girl cycle with them. Feel what you’re feeling, but don’t respond in kind. Let it go. Forgive them. And move on.

Maybe it will take lots of moments of forgiveness. Maybe it will even take years of working on forgiving them, depending on the level of hurt. But in the end, they will come out the better people — not just because they didn’t engage in mean behavior, but because they allowed themselves the space to heal from the hurt and not hold onto bitterness or resentment.

Life is full of struggles and hardships. This is only the beginning of their relational conflict. Whenever humans are around other humans, personalities will clash, friends will lash out and misunderstanding people will say mean things. We can’t stop that from happening or micromanage the future heartbreak. But we can control our reaction and our own emotions.

While I wish I could protect my children from all hurt and pain — and especially from mean girls — I am also proud to see them mature in this way. It’s been a hard couple months for us, and it’s been made even harder by asking them to be careful with their words and their responses. No teen or tween wants to tread carefully when their natural reaction is to rage and fight back. But the reward is worth the restraint. I’m blown away by the human beings these kids of mine are becoming. And even more, I’m honored to walk alongside them through these tough years.

Conflict will continue to come, and they might not always handle it perfectly, but this time they’ve done an amazing job. And one day, this amazing job they’re doing won’t feel quite so raw and painful. One day, they’ll be able to appreciate the healing and maturity they’ll be rewarded with.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.