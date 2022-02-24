Ways parents can bring Black History Month home not only in February but all year long

Recently, I was asked, “Is it really important that all Americans learn about Black history during Black History Month?”

The short answer to this question is, ‘Yes. Every American should know about our country’s history. After all, as Morgan Freeman once said, “Black history is American history.”

When we are not aware of our own history, as a nation, we are destined to repeat our mistakes — things we don't want our children to experience.

If we want our children to experience true liberty and self-determination, we must be the ones to teach them about our Black history. We need to talk about the legacy of 3.9 million Black people enslaved for 246 years in America, the infamous Jim Crow Laws that lasted from 1877 to 1965 and the brutal road to the Civil Rights Act that now protects the individual freedom of everyone in a democracy.

But we shouldn't only tell our children the ugly stories that sometimes dehumanizes Black people. We must also teach our children the stories of Black joy, Black triumph and Black excellence. Yes, the Black diaspora is tumultuous, but it is also rooted in beauty and hopeful celebration. Black Americans have influenced the world in many ways — including open heart surgery, cell phones, stop lights, music, sports, soul food, putting astronauts on the moon and more. Black Americans have a boundless spirit that, even when bowed, cannot be broken.

We, as a nation, celebrate Black History Month because we know when we encourage a step forward for one culture, we are encouraging a step forward for all cultures.

And as parents, we want to be a good role model of cultural inclusion for our children. So, get involved! Work together with others to move our country forward! February might be nearly over, but here are some tips to bring Black History home to your family this month and all year long.

• Use fun and engaging ways to encourage your children to listen to the stories of our historic Black voices.

• Black stories: Play Black History Jeopardy to help your children learn about the stories of Black Americans. (e.g., Black History Month Trivia, Black History Bingo, Pictionary, Urban Trivia, etc.)

• Family Meeting: Conduct a family meeting once a week. Use family meeting to help your children learn about how to appropriately voice their concerns and vote for things important to your family such choosing between an outing to the local library or museum to find art or books on Black History before going out for dessert at a local Black-owned restaurant. Additionally, help your children learn how to better understand the importance of liberty and self-governance at your weekly family meeting.

• Bring the joy of Black History to your home. Encourage your children to learn about the excellence of Black Americans to advance their social and civic development. Do not to rely on the stereotypes they see on television.

• Black inventions: Play the Black history game by finding things in and outside of your home that are connected to African American inventors (e.g., Cell phone, potato chip, peanut butter, hair care, refrigerator, medications, home security system, personal computer, super soaker, etc.). Have a prize for the winner who finds the most connections.

• Seek out opportunities to be culturally inclusive, morally supportive and/or civically minded toward Black issues, education and industry.

• Support Black business and education: Seek out and buy from local Black business in your community. Invest in national Black-owned stocks and support black education.

Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.