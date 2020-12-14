Ways to re-imagine Christmas celebrations when you can't be together

You can still have that big Christmas feast by divvying up the courses and doing a little doorstep potluck. Some of our friends organized one of these Zoom dinner parties a few months back and it was a blast! So everyone eats the same meal together, only virtually. It’s a 2020 re-imaging of the holiday dinner.

Hang out outside

One of the safest ways to gather is to wear a mask and take it outside, according to health officials. Donning a mask isn’t a hardship, but we do live in the Midwest, which makes getting together for an outdoor get-together a little trickier this time of year.

Thankfully, Mother Nature has been known to give us some unseasonably warm weather in December so keep an eye on the forecast for an impromptu afternoon of crafts and a fire pit to enjoy some socially-distanced cookies and cocoa.

Finally, taking in the festive lights can be a fun shared experience no matter what the temperature is. Whether it’s a walk through the neighborhood or a car caravan, you can make it a great event together.

Better late than never