Ways to re-imagine Christmas celebrations when you can't be together

Much like Thanksgiving — and so many other big celebrations in 2020 — the winter holiday season is going to play out much differently than we have experienced in recent memory.
We all want to be with loved ones over the holiday season, but health experts are very clear that gathering together with people outside of your household poses a significant health risk. This doesn’t mean Christmas is cancelled, but we may have to re-imagine the usual festivities and come up with a unique 2020 plan to celebrate. Here are some ideas.
Start a new family tradition
This has been a difficult year for many families, so a little bit of a fresh start before 2021 begins could be just the thing everyone needs.
Simple things like trying out a new holiday craft with the kids or baking a new cookie recipe to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve could be small ways to put a new spin on old traditions.
Perhaps you could do something different to countdown to Christmas. Do a kind deed each day or ask each family member to make a list of things they are thankful for to share with each other on Christmas.
Have a virtual holiday get-together
The holidays normally mean big meals and parties. This year, you can still have those shared experiences — remotely.
You can still have that big Christmas feast by divvying up the courses and doing a little doorstep potluck. Some of our friends organized one of these Zoom dinner parties a few months back and it was a blast! So everyone eats the same meal together, only virtually. It’s a 2020 re-imaging of the holiday dinner.
Hang out outside
One of the safest ways to gather is to wear a mask and take it outside, according to health officials. Donning a mask isn’t a hardship, but we do live in the Midwest, which makes getting together for an outdoor get-together a little trickier this time of year.
Thankfully, Mother Nature has been known to give us some unseasonably warm weather in December so keep an eye on the forecast for an impromptu afternoon of crafts and a fire pit to enjoy some socially-distanced cookies and cocoa.
Finally, taking in the festive lights can be a fun shared experience no matter what the temperature is. Whether it’s a walk through the neighborhood or a car caravan, you can make it a great event together.
Better late than never
Christmas isn’t just a day on the calendar. It’s a feeling of happiness, hope and good will. So who’s to say that Christmas spirit can't be embraced and celebrated anytime of the year? After the COVID-19 coast clears, do it up BIG. Christmas in July doesn’t have to just be a funny thing to say or a quirky sale to hit. Get the whole crew together to celebrate when the restrictions are over and “back to normal” is something we are living, not just aspiring to.
This year we all need to work together while apart so we can all actually be together in the coming year. No matter how you choose to celebrate, may you enjoy happiness and good health this season.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
