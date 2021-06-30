Ways to treat firework injuries this Fourth of July

You never see them coming — that’s why they’re called accidents. Even though they're beautiful, fireworks are dangerous objects that can cause injuries resulting in everything from a small shock, to blindness or even an amputation. Depending on the severity of the injury, however, there are some actions you can take to help the victim.

Below are some tips for treating several types of firework injuries:

First-degree burns: With the intensity of a mild sunburn, first degree burns can be treated by anyone.

• Clean the wound with cool, not cold, water.

• Cover the injury with sterile, moist dressing.

• If necessary, a dose of over the counter pain reliever can be taken.

Second-degree burns: Second-degree burns affect more than just the top layer of skin and will often cause blistering. To treat a burn of this severity:

• Run the affected area under cool, not cold, water for 10 minutes.

• Once it has cooled, cover the area in moist, sterile, non-fluffy dressing to prevent infection.