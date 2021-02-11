We are what we read and so are our kids, so choose wisely

Like a lot of people, I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping this past year.
Some of it is for things I need. Some of it is for things I want. And some of it I buy strictly because I’ve rarely been out of my house for almost a year now because of COVID-19 and it’s just nice to get a package everyone once in awhile to break up the monotony. (Side note: Baked goods are particularly helpful on this front.)
After the fact, I feel guilty about making some of these purchases, but the one thing I never feel guilty about buying is books. It’s hard for local bookstores at the moment, so I’ve been trying to buy more books for myself and for my daughter than I normally would.
Of course, since I have a 10-month-old, I do not actually have time to read the books I buy for myself. That’s why I’m so glad I actually enjoy the books I buy for my daughter.
Children’s books have come a long way since when I was a kid, when most of the heroes in the books available to me were boys — and white boys for that matter. Thankfully, my daughter’s books aren’t like this. They’re refreshingly inclusive and diverse so everyone can see themselves in the story.
Back when I was a kid, though, it was hard enough simply finding a book with a decent female character. By this I mean a female character who wasn’t waiting for a knight in shining armor to rescue her, or a female character who wasn’t trying to murder her stepdaughter. (Why were there so many evil stepmothers in those stories anyway?)
Thankfully, though, I found Matilda, Harriet M. Welsch, Katniss and Hermione (who, let’s be honest, was the real star of that show anyway) and I fell in love. I fell in love with the stories, and I fell in love with the characters.
These books stuck with me because for once, I was finally getting to see girls be the heroes of their own stories. For once, I got to see girls being exactly what they are in real life: brave, smart, powerful, fierce and funny. This mattered to me because it showed me that I could be all those things myself.
It made me see new possibilities for myself and for my friends.
I’m so thankful that now I’m able to buy my daughter books that show her these same possibilities. I’m glad her books show her characters who look like her, but just as importantly, characters who look nothing like her, too.
I’m so thankful that the stories that will shape her tell a more complete, inclusive story.
I hope these stories will teach her to see new things in herself and new things in others, too. I hope they will teach her empathy, curiosity, acceptance and kindness.
Because I believe books can do that — if we just choose the right ones (and ideally buy them from local bookstores).
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.