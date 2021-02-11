We are what we read and so are our kids, so choose wisely

Like a lot of people, I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping this past year.

Some of it is for things I need. Some of it is for things I want. And some of it I buy strictly because I’ve rarely been out of my house for almost a year now because of COVID-19 and it’s just nice to get a package everyone once in awhile to break up the monotony. (Side note: Baked goods are particularly helpful on this front.)

After the fact, I feel guilty about making some of these purchases, but the one thing I never feel guilty about buying is books. It’s hard for local bookstores at the moment, so I’ve been trying to buy more books for myself and for my daughter than I normally would.

Of course, since I have a 10-month-old, I do not actually have time to read the books I buy for myself. That’s why I’m so glad I actually enjoy the books I buy for my daughter.

Children’s books have come a long way since when I was a kid, when most of the heroes in the books available to me were boys — and white boys for that matter. Thankfully, my daughter’s books aren’t like this. They’re refreshingly inclusive and diverse so everyone can see themselves in the story.