'We don't talk about it enough': Omaha pediatrician mom opens up about postpartum PTSD journey

Postpartum depression is something most people have heard of.
A less well-known, but still common condition is postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder.
More than 30% of women suffer some symptoms of PTSD after childbirth, according to postpartumdepression.org. The most telltale symptom involves flashbacks of trauma mothers experienced before, during or after childbirth.
Dr. Priscilla LaCroix, a pediatrician at Methodist Physicians Clinic, remembers the horrific flashbacks that plagued her after the birth of her daughter, Isabel.
After her daughter was delivered, LaCroix was rushed to the operating room because she had suffered a disseminated intravascular coagulation, which caused her to lose half her blood volume.
As she laid on the operating room table, she could see her vitals and, as a doctor, knew what they meant. She remembers being scared she wasn’t going to survive.
“On the day of my daughter’s birth, she almost didn’t have a mom,” LaCroix said. “Once I realized that I had almost died with that delivery when it was a completely unforeseen complication — it’s so hard to heal from that.”
She barely got to hold Isabel, and she didn’t get to experience the full “golden hour,” when mom and baby get to spend together uninterrupted.
“I felt so vulnerable and helpless, but I had to just let them take care of me,” LaCroix said. “I was quiet and grateful. I’m so grateful because they saved my life in more ways than one.”
LaCroix’s OB-GYN, Dr. Christine Vo, visited her off duty because of how worried she was over the traumatic birth experience.
“(Dr. LaCroix) went through it so beautifully,” Vo said. “I’m sure she was scared, but she didn’t voice it. She had a lot of trust in us.”
LaCroix’s symptoms continued after she went home from the hospital. And because Vo knew the extent of everything LaCroix had gone through, she called her at home to check in — something that has continued to resonate with LaCroix. During this conversation, she talked about having flashbacks. She also talked with Vo about her struggle with building her milk supply, which normally takes a few days but LaCroix was struggling with two weeks postpartum.
“I was feeling defeated with my delivery, and now it’s affecting the way I could feed my baby,” LaCroix recalled. “I was obsessed with what I believed was my failure as a mom, but it’s more than that. You went through something traumatic.”
Additionally, with the pandemic, family wasn’t able to visit, making her feel isolated and alone.
LaCroix was contacted by a social worker, who helped her get support, including a counselor.
“That objective perspective is so helpful. It can help you step out of the box and validate what you’re going through and normalize your feelings,” she said. “You’re not a bad mom. You’re a good mom because you’re putting your health and wellness first. Well mama means well baby and a happy bond and connection.”
LaCroix said she also chose to take an anti-depression medication even though she was reluctant at first. She was “afraid of being judged.”
After discussions with her doctor, she felt comfortable starting with a small dose, knowing she could stop at any time or move up if she felt it was helping.
With medication, she said she “felt like I was myself again.”
“Those obsessive thoughts of worst-case scenarios and flashbacks quieted so I could be me and make steps forward with my baby and family,” she said.
For other moms also reluctant with trying medication, she said, “Don’t be afraid of the stigma. Your wellness and health matters more than what people think. It’s not their business anyway. It’s your journey.”
LaCroix shared her story in the hopes of normalizing the conversation about postpartum PTSD. She said she wants moms to know getting help is a good thing and to not be afraid to talk about the hard parts of becoming a new parent.
“I felt ashamed about getting help; about the way I was feeling. I thought things would be easier because I was a pediatrician,” she said. “I couldn’t separate being a mom and Dr. LaCroix. But I’m learning.”
She said it’s also helped make her more conscious about checking in with moms during pediatric visits. LaCroix said they do postpartum screens, but that she takes time to pause and ask moms, “How are you?”
“I can see when moms are going through it by just the look in their eyes — even the ones who say, ‘I’m fine,’” she said. “When we recognize it, I tell mom, ‘What you’re going through is hard.’ I validate their experience; I normalize it.
“I say, ‘You’re not the only mama who went through this. It’s so hard, and we don’t talk about it enough.’”
She encourages moms, or those close to them, to pay attention to when they’re having any worry that interferes with their ability to enjoy their baby, if they’ve lost their sense of self, aren’t happy or aren’t bonding with their baby.
"We don’t support mamas enough. My most frustrating criticisms have come from other moms. I want to change that narrative," she said.
When talking about her daughter, LaCroix said if she decides to be a mom someday that she plans to make sure Isabel knows she can talk to her about anything.