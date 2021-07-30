'We don't talk about it enough': Omaha pediatrician mom opens up about postpartum PTSD journey

“I felt ashamed about getting help; about the way I was feeling. I thought things would be easier because I was a pediatrician,” she said. “I couldn’t separate being a mom and Dr. LaCroix. But I’m learning.”

She said it’s also helped make her more conscious about checking in with moms during pediatric visits. LaCroix said they do postpartum screens, but that she takes time to pause and ask moms, “How are you?”

“I can see when moms are going through it by just the look in their eyes — even the ones who say, ‘I’m fine,’” she said. “When we recognize it, I tell mom, ‘What you’re going through is hard.’ I validate their experience; I normalize it.

“I say, ‘You’re not the only mama who went through this. It’s so hard, and we don’t talk about it enough.’”

She encourages moms, or those close to them, to pay attention to when they’re having any worry that interferes with their ability to enjoy their baby, if they’ve lost their sense of self, aren’t happy or aren’t bonding with their baby.

"We don’t support mamas enough. My most frustrating criticisms have come from other moms. I want to change that narrative," she said.