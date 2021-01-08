We got our 9-year-old daughter a smart watch. Here's why.

Whether we like it or not, we live in a day and age of technology.

Thankfully, my 9-year-old daughter doesn't care too much yet about technology in general. She doesn't ask to play video games or do iPad unless we're traveling. However, at friends' houses, she loves to ask "Alexa" questions which, in my mind, is completely innocent and fun to do with her friends.

But many kids in her class already have smart phones or have use of a phone for times they stay alone or walk to a friend's house. While I want my daughter to have access to a phone to call us if she’s at a friends house (or when she starts staying home alone for short periods of time), I don’t want her to have access to the internet — especially when we aren’t home.

I know there are parental controls and ways to keep kids safe but I still don’t like the idea of my child having their own smart phone at her age, it just isn’t for us. I’ve joked that if I could get her a flip phone and she’d think that’s cool, I would. But I worry that a flip phone would quickly become something she isn’t interested in and would therefore beg me for a smartphone (which I have no problem saying no to).