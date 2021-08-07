Wearing pants, strict bedtimes: Things this mom isn't looking forward to once school starts

School starts next week for my youngest kiddo. She’s written her name on all the notebooks and poured her crayons out into her pencil box. The ever-important first day of school outfit has been selected.

My little first grader is big time ready to go.

But as excited as I am for her to embark upon this new year of learning, I’m also melancholy about summer’s end. I’m fairly certain all moms relate to being part thrilled to get things done while the kids are in school and part missing them so much at the same time. It's an emotional tug of war. It’s kind of the default emotional state that wafts through the air in late August and early September.

But if I’m being honest, there’s a little more to it than that. There are things I’m dreading about the school year; things that aren’t a big deal but carry a heavy sense of “meh” for me.

For example, pants. I am dreading pants.

I mean, I wear pants right now, but not good pants. I wear soft, comfy old shorts that should never be seen outside of my house’s walls; shorts so threadbare that you could probably read a book through them if you held them up to the light. Eons-old bleach stains decorate the right leg and, though unsightly, they’ve become an integral part of my summer uniform.