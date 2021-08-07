Wearing pants, strict bedtimes: Things this mom isn't looking forward to once school starts

School starts next week for my youngest kiddo. She’s written her name on all the notebooks and poured her crayons out into her pencil box. The ever-important first day of school outfit has been selected.
My little first grader is big time ready to go.
But as excited as I am for her to embark upon this new year of learning, I’m also melancholy about summer’s end. I’m fairly certain all moms relate to being part thrilled to get things done while the kids are in school and part missing them so much at the same time. It's an emotional tug of war. It’s kind of the default emotional state that wafts through the air in late August and early September.
But if I’m being honest, there’s a little more to it than that. There are things I’m dreading about the school year; things that aren’t a big deal but carry a heavy sense of “meh” for me.
For example, pants. I am dreading pants.
I mean, I wear pants right now, but not good pants. I wear soft, comfy old shorts that should never be seen outside of my house’s walls; shorts so threadbare that you could probably read a book through them if you held them up to the light. Eons-old bleach stains decorate the right leg and, though unsightly, they’ve become an integral part of my summer uniform.
But when school is in session, normal pants are mandatory. I have to climb out of the car when dropping off and picking up the kid, so unless I want to risk her being known as the kid with “weird pants mom,” I’ll have to wear socially-acceptable pants.
And shoes. I’ll have to wear those, too, right? I wonder where I left them last May. Closet? Garage? Add to that brushing my hair and (maybe but likely not) applying makeup and this mom right here is not looking forward to the looming academic year.
The bar is low, yes, but I still don’t feel like climbing over it.
Honestly, another thing I’m dreading about the school year is the gravity of bedtime.
My kiddo still has a bedtime during the summer. We shut her down at 8 p.m. just like during the school year. But it’s a stress-free, no consequences bedtime. If I say goodnight at 8 p.m. and she’s still squirreling around in her room at 9:30, it’s no big deal. She’ll just be tired in the morning. I’m able to keep reading my book on my comfy pillow, unconcerned with her impromptu Barbie bedtime concert going on down the hall. No worries.
But during the school year, the importance of bedtime rears its ugly head. If she’s still wide awake at 9:30, my stress level is through the roof and I am not enjoying my book. Because I’ve seen firsthand the grumpiness and irrational behavior that accompanies lack of sleep on a school day. It is NOT pretty.
No, thank you, sir.
Morning school chores, though inconsequential in the overall scheme of things, are another thing I’m dreading. I mean, they aren’t difficult tasks and I know I’m being whiny, but I am not looking forward to the school day’s duties. Packing a lunch, locating the library book, knowing if it’s a gym day or a music day and selecting the appropriate footwear — sigh.
Nothing about those things are especially challenging, but I’ve very much been enjoying NOT doing them. Summer has been all about laid back, low-key mornings, and I’m going to have to remember how to stand up straight and know where the matching socks are.
We do still own matching socks, don’t we?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.