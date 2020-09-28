'We're entering a new parenting phase:' Son asks mom for a phone

“Mom, I think I should get a phone.”
This was what my 10-year-old son, Declan, said to me the other day. I consider it a personal parenting victory that I was able to control my impulse to laugh his sweet and eager face right out of the room. Seriously? A phone?
Declan is one school quarter into fifth grade and is really embracing his independent feels. About a week ago, my husband and I let him go to the park by himself. Let me pre-empt any negative reactions to this statement by saying the park is one block away and, again, he is 10 years old (in fact he's almost 11).
The first time he went by himself, I was a wreck. After about a five minute head start, I sent my husband and our 8-year-old daughter, Mara, to the same park for a little fresh air. Within 10 minutes, Declan was walking back through the front door, spirits sunk and saying his dad and baby sister “ruined” his independence.
Ruin might be a bit of an overstatement, but I got the gist and realized in that moment that my little boy — my first born — was growing up and I needed to give him chances to explore new freedoms...even if they are small ones like a 30-minute trip to the park down the block alone.
This little offering on my part has now led me to a moment where this same boy feels the time has come for him to have a phone. After I successfully stifled my initial laugh response — again, way to go Molly for the parenting win! — I asked him if kids at school were talking about getting phones. Is that where this idea was coming from?
Declan quickly refuted that his peers were the powering force behind his request. Instead, he claims he read about it in a book.
Now, I’m not going to call this a complete untruth, but I believe my son is doing some fast thinking to throw suspicion off of his buddies. Because I know the books my son reads, and unless "DK Eyewitness Books: Titanic" or "Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales: Big Bad Ironclad!" have time machine trips to the future or a strange subplot that involves modern day technology, I don’t think a lot of the characters are using iPhones.
My follow up question was one I thought would really bring the whole discussion to an end: “Who would you even call?” I mean, seriously. Besides the adults in Declan’s life, no one has a phone.
And then, in a master stroke, Declan replied, “I’d call you mom. I know that you worry when you let me go to the park. This way I call you so you don’t have to worry so much.”
He’s right. I do worry. But it’s not just him going to the park. It’s the worry that comes with realizing we're entering a new parenting phase that involves kids growing up, which then leads to going out. Up until now, he’s been by my side, and when he isn’t I know who and where he is. Now begins the transition to not knowing and also trusting you raised a good human who will go out into the world with kindness and the world will — fingers crossed — return his kindness.
Seeing an opening, he asked once again, “So mom, can I get a phone?”
“Sure you can. I mean, when you're 18 years old, who am I to stop you?”
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
