'We're entering a new parenting phase:' Son asks mom for a phone

“Mom, I think I should get a phone.”

This was what my 10-year-old son, Declan, said to me the other day. I consider it a personal parenting victory that I was able to control my impulse to laugh his sweet and eager face right out of the room. Seriously? A phone?

Declan is one school quarter into fifth grade and is really embracing his independent feels. About a week ago, my husband and I let him go to the park by himself. Let me pre-empt any negative reactions to this statement by saying the park is one block away and, again, he is 10 years old (in fact he's almost 11).

The first time he went by himself, I was a wreck. After about a five minute head start, I sent my husband and our 8-year-old daughter, Mara, to the same park for a little fresh air. Within 10 minutes, Declan was walking back through the front door, spirits sunk and saying his dad and baby sister “ruined” his independence.

Ruin might be a bit of an overstatement, but I got the gist and realized in that moment that my little boy — my first born — was growing up and I needed to give him chances to explore new freedoms...even if they are small ones like a 30-minute trip to the park down the block alone.