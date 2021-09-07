What a stranger dying of cancer taught me about motherhood and life

It's OK — even good — to talk about death with kids. This includes whatever you think comes after this life.

Chaudhri talks with her son often about her cancer. They talk about her final resting place, a forest, and how her ashes will nourish the plants and fungi. She talks about her ancestors waiting to greet her.

Many people who lost parents to cancer as children chimed in to say how glad they were that their parents prepared them so well. They told Chaudhri she's doing the right thing and let her know they turned out just fine. Many said they wished their parents had better prepared them, or told them even a little bit about what was happening.

It's given me lessons on how to talk to my own children, should I be faced with a similar circumstance myself or with helping them prepare to lose a family member or friend.

Continue to live life no matter what you're going through.

As I said above, it would be easy (and even understandable) for Chaudhri to give up; to focus only on herself and family. I wouldn't blame her for being angry or upset, which I am sure she feels at times. (Who wouldn't?) But she doesn't show it.