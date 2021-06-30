What can parents learn from the CWS' Vanderbilt Whistler? As it turns out, maybe a lot

Somehow, I missed it. I’d never heard of the “Vanderbilt Whistler” until a few days ago.

If you’re also unfamiliar, this person is a fan of Vanderbilt baseball who whistles incessantly at Vanderbilt's games. The Whistler is hated by opponents (and also by some fans). He is notorious for being, well, obnoxious.

Once I heard about this chap, and heard his whistling as we watched College World Series games, I became a little obsessed. I mean, yes, he’s a nuisance. But he kind of wields a little power, right? It’s a loathsome power, sure, but he is infamous and bold, and he makes a statement.

I’m not proud of it, but his chirping led me to contemplate how I could put such a skill to use in my parenting game (if I only knew how to whistle). I could mom so hard if I had The Whistler’s talent. Just think about it.

PICKING UP KIDS FROM SCHOOL

If I were The Whistler, I wouldn’t have to get out of my car or crane my neck as I tried to find the munchkins after school. I could just sit back in my car, whistling in my typical whistler pattern and my offspring would just find me effortlessly. Those infamous chirps of mine would serve as a homing beacon that would send my children directly to the vehicle.