What can parents learn from the CWS' Vanderbilt Whistler? As it turns out, maybe a lot

Somehow, I missed it. I’d never heard of the “Vanderbilt Whistler” until a few days ago.
If you’re also unfamiliar, this person is a fan of Vanderbilt baseball who whistles incessantly at Vanderbilt's games. The Whistler is hated by opponents (and also by some fans). He is notorious for being, well, obnoxious.
Once I heard about this chap, and heard his whistling as we watched College World Series games, I became a little obsessed. I mean, yes, he’s a nuisance. But he kind of wields a little power, right? It’s a loathsome power, sure, but he is infamous and bold, and he makes a statement.
I’m not proud of it, but his chirping led me to contemplate how I could put such a skill to use in my parenting game (if I only knew how to whistle). I could mom so hard if I had The Whistler’s talent. Just think about it.
PICKING UP KIDS FROM SCHOOL
If I were The Whistler, I wouldn’t have to get out of my car or crane my neck as I tried to find the munchkins after school. I could just sit back in my car, whistling in my typical whistler pattern and my offspring would just find me effortlessly. Those infamous chirps of mine would serve as a homing beacon that would send my children directly to the vehicle.
Perhaps I’d earn a cool nickname like “The Elementary School Whistler.” Perhaps the other moms would ask for my autograph. Perhaps I’d be asked to remove myself from school property and never return.
QUICKER RESTAURANT SERVICE
We all know how frustrating it can be waiting for food with hungry kiddos. Crayons and coloring sheets are nice, but they only buy 10 to 15 minutes of peace — max. But if I were able to spit out a steady stream of irritatingly staccato-ed whistles at maximum volume, I bet the restaurant staff would move a little quicker in hopes of snuffing out my tweets.
It’s also very possible that I could find myself being pummeled with the half-eaten French fries of angry diners, but I’m still intrigued by this option.
DROWNING OUT THE VOICES OF THE CHILDREN YELLING “MOM!”
I’m not talking about “mom” as a name. I wouldn’t wield my whistling power to drown out that bit of sweetness.
I’m talking about drowning out the cries of disgruntled children as they argue with their siblings. I’m talking about drowning out the shouts of the kids who decide they need a snack immediately. I’m talking about drowning out the word “mom” when it stretches into two very long and very whiny syllables.
Ear-splitting whistles, delivered at one-second intervals, might just be the move.
EXPRESSING DISPLEASURE AT PTO MEETINGS
Whistler skills would be perfect for this. I’m not good at speaking up at these things, especially if I’m in disagreement with the group. But if I were The Whistler, I wouldn’t have to.
I could smile and nod through most of the meeting, and as soon as I found myself out of agreement, I could just engage the whistle sequence that would not only express my displeasure, but would also make it impossible to hear the opposing argument.
Win-win, right?
Would the other parents hate me? Probably. But would I be stuck trying to get grandparents to buy overpriced tubs of cookie dough that no one on earth actually wants? Probably not.
I don’t know if the Vanderbilt Whistler has any children, but if he does, I’d love to know if he’s ever used his infamous screech in a parental fashion.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.