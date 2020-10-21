'What do you want to be when you grow up?' Talking to kids about careers

We sat down at a friend's wedding reception recently and started visiting with a nice couple and their kids. My son was asked how he liked his school. His response sounded something like this, "I really love my school, but because it's a private school, they don't receive as much government assistance as public schools. So we're currently fundraising to help buy a new freezer for the cafeteria."

As a professional who has spent the last 15 years in fundraising, development and philanthropy, I was secretly thrilled that all the discussions and explanations I shared about my job had sunk in, but quickly said a small prayer that my son wouldn't continue his innocent pitch and ask these very new acquaintances for a donation to his school.

Since my son was very tiny, he has had a lot of questions about what I "do" for a living. It's reasonable, considering his first-year calendar marked "baby's first ribbon cutting" alongside his first word and first steps. As a mom who really enjoys her career and is passionate about the work of nonprofits in the community, I have welcomed these questions and loved the conversations that have challenged me to think about how to explain my job in new ways to him and his step-sisters; breaking down not only the "what" I do, but the "why" and purpose I find in my work.