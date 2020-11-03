What happens when my family of 7 gets invited over for dinner? It's not easy or quiet.

Typically, when my family is invited anywhere socially, I give a car ride speech on the way to the event. With all five of my kids buckled in and control of the radio resting solely in my hands, I turn the sound off and tell them to listen up. I then launch into the typical mom lecture reminding them to be polite, use manners, get along, to not be weird — or at least not as weird as we are at home — and to not eat our hosts out of house and home.
This last instruction might seem like a joke, but when my family — five wild, perpetually-starving children who are not picky eaters at all — descends on dinner, the threat gets real very fast. In fact, there have been times where I have promised to feed them as soon as we leave as long as they don’t gobble up every single thing in sight.
And it’s not just the amount of food they eat that most average families are unprepared for. It’s the amount of noise we make, too.
Recently, we were invited over to close friends' house after a celebratory baptism. It was wonderful and so nice to spend time with some of our favorite people. They had also invited their pastor and his family to dinner. Things were going fine. The children had curbed their appetites, they seemed to be getting along and all was going well — until my boys started calling each other demons loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear and threatening to send each other “back to hell, whence they belong.”
I had never popped out of my chair so quickly in my life. Letting the adults continue to talk civilly in the other room, I excused myself to the kids’ table where I could death glare my feral boys into submission. Instead of wrangling control of the situation, they begged for more food and declared their hatred of vegetables.
We’re not an easy family to have over. There are so many of us and when we’re at home, we love it this way. My grocery bills are staggering, but I love that my house is filled with noise, laughter and people. However, taking our side show into public is a stressful experience — especially when “public” means to the houses of people we like.
When friends used to ask me what my kids like to eat for supper, I would proudly tell them anything. I would celebrate the fact that I didn’t have any picky eaters. Now when they offer to have us over for dinner and the same question is asked, I cringe. Yes, they’ll eat anything. Actually, they’ll eat everything. Hope you weren’t planning to use those groceries for the rest of your meals this week.
I’m equally surprised when friends ask us over and they want to include the kids. “All of them?” I usually ask. And when they confirm, I say, “Are you sure you know what you’re getting into?”
While I have worked very hard to make sure the children are polite and kind whenever we leave the house, you can’t hide the fact that there are five of them — all at varying ages and personality types. Or that they're all savage siblings who like other people but rarely remember that they like each other.
We are quite the circus. But my hope is that we’re also entertaining. I’m so grateful for the good friends we have in our lives who are used to our mayhem, who gladly invite us over knowing they’ll use an entire paycheck to feed us and who put up with our special brand of crazy.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
