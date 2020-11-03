What happens when my family of 7 gets invited over for dinner? It's not easy or quiet.

I had never popped out of my chair so quickly in my life. Letting the adults continue to talk civilly in the other room, I excused myself to the kids’ table where I could death glare my feral boys into submission. Instead of wrangling control of the situation, they begged for more food and declared their hatred of vegetables.

We’re not an easy family to have over. There are so many of us and when we’re at home, we love it this way. My grocery bills are staggering, but I love that my house is filled with noise, laughter and people. However, taking our side show into public is a stressful experience — especially when “public” means to the houses of people we like.

When friends used to ask me what my kids like to eat for supper, I would proudly tell them anything. I would celebrate the fact that I didn’t have any picky eaters. Now when they offer to have us over for dinner and the same question is asked, I cringe. Yes, they’ll eat anything. Actually, they’ll eat everything. Hope you weren’t planning to use those groceries for the rest of your meals this week.

I’m equally surprised when friends ask us over and they want to include the kids. “All of them?” I usually ask. And when they confirm, I say, “Are you sure you know what you’re getting into?”