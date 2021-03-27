What I found by giving up Facebook for 40 days

Right now, it's Lent. And like many Christians, I decided to give up something for 40 days.

I gave up Facebook.

Throughout my childhood and most of my adult life, I’ve attempted and failed numerous times to fast from something, but I've never had the self control to commit to a habit for six weeks.

This year I made the commitment.

I wanted to be more present in my life, so I needed to give something up. This year, that thing was my Facebook app.

Don’t even get me started on how addicting that dang app can be. Before my fast, I found myself checking “The Book" six to seven times a day. There was no good reason for the amount of time I was wasting. It was a constant distraction from everything in my life — myself, my children and God. It was also a constant overload of negativity.

I was a serious scroller, an over-liker and a constant sharer. I had a desire to know what everyone was doing and a need to share the events happening in my life. The question I had to ask myself was, "Why? Why did I care so much about people I no longer had relationships with? Why do I care if they know my child lost a tooth?" And even further: Why was I checking to see how many likes or comments that post had?