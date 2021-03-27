What I found by giving up Facebook for 40 days

Right now, it's Lent. And like many Christians, I decided to give up something for 40 days.
I gave up Facebook.
Throughout my childhood and most of my adult life, I’ve attempted and failed numerous times to fast from something, but I've never had the self control to commit to a habit for six weeks.
This year I made the commitment.
I wanted to be more present in my life, so I needed to give something up. This year, that thing was my Facebook app.
Don’t even get me started on how addicting that dang app can be. Before my fast, I found myself checking “The Book" six to seven times a day. There was no good reason for the amount of time I was wasting. It was a constant distraction from everything in my life — myself, my children and God. It was also a constant overload of negativity.
I was a serious scroller, an over-liker and a constant sharer. I had a desire to know what everyone was doing and a need to share the events happening in my life. The question I had to ask myself was, "Why? Why did I care so much about people I no longer had relationships with? Why do I care if they know my child lost a tooth?" And even further: Why was I checking to see how many likes or comments that post had?
While social media offers some great advantages, it has some serious flaws. One of those flaws is programming society to care even more about itself. It sounds ridiculous to equate worthiness to the amount of likes on a photo of your adorable baby, but it’s true. We all do an excellent job of keeping up a facade on Facebook. We share only the best moments from our days so we can keep living the lie that life and motherhood is rainbows and butterflies when we all know it’s not.
Deleting the Facebook app and letting go of the need to "be in the know" was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. While it sounds strange, the best way to describe it is as though I’ve finally left the party I’ve been showing up to for years just so I can be seen. I’m tired of this superficial party where no one’s showing their true identity. I no longer feel the need to be seen or heard.
Not only do I feel freer, it’s had an effect on my attitude because I’m no longer surrounded by perpetual noise and negativity. The best part? I’m no longer scrolling through my phone around my kids. I am more present with them because they are my number one priority — not everyone else.
While I still plan to check Facebook from time to time once Lent is over, I'll no longer let it control my life. I'll allow myself to scroll for a moment and move on because, frankly, I’ve got better things to do.
It's great to know that, for once, my fast has finally turned into a habit, and it’s one I don’t plan on breaking anytime soon.
I encourage you to take back control. Leave the party. Delete a social media app that’s keeping you from the good things in your life. Experience the feeling of being free from everyone else’s noise. Let’s face it, if you’re a busy mama like me, I’m sure there’s plenty of noise in your house. Be present in that noise and find the joy in silencing everyone else.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.