What I learned breastfeeding my second child

I’ll never forget the first time I felt my “mother’s intuition” take over. It was three days after giving birth to my first child, Austin, and we were about to leave the hospital to enter the intimidating world of parenthood alone.

Breastfeeding was not going well. Austin would get frustrated and angry and, even though I kept calm throughout the trial-and-error process, I was beginning to panic. About an hour before we left, a nurse kindly brought us a bottle to ensure my son was well-fed before we left. As soon as Austin took the bottle, he instantly relaxed. I knew in that moment that I would be bottle-feeding formula to my son.

Despite that first experience, I decided to try breastfeeding my second child, Aiden, who was born this past February. Knowing that every child is different, I thought he might take to it better, and I wanted to understand the bonding experience that accompanies breastfeeding. I went into it putting no pressure myself. I promised to let my son’s preferences ultimately guide my choice.

But we hit a speed bump immediately. Aiden lost more than 10% of his birth weight prior to leaving the hospital. This meant I would need to pump in order to supplement and get him back to a healthy weight. Despite that, I felt it was going smoothly enough to continue our breastfeeding journey.