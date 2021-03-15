What I learned breastfeeding my second child

I’ll never forget the first time I felt my “mother’s intuition” take over. It was three days after giving birth to my first child, Austin, and we were about to leave the hospital to enter the intimidating world of parenthood alone.
Breastfeeding was not going well. Austin would get frustrated and angry and, even though I kept calm throughout the trial-and-error process, I was beginning to panic. About an hour before we left, a nurse kindly brought us a bottle to ensure my son was well-fed before we left. As soon as Austin took the bottle, he instantly relaxed. I knew in that moment that I would be bottle-feeding formula to my son.
Despite that first experience, I decided to try breastfeeding my second child, Aiden, who was born this past February. Knowing that every child is different, I thought he might take to it better, and I wanted to understand the bonding experience that accompanies breastfeeding. I went into it putting no pressure myself. I promised to let my son’s preferences ultimately guide my choice.
But we hit a speed bump immediately. Aiden lost more than 10% of his birth weight prior to leaving the hospital. This meant I would need to pump in order to supplement and get him back to a healthy weight. Despite that, I felt it was going smoothly enough to continue our breastfeeding journey.
It has now been five weeks and, although there have been several challenges along the way, I have continued to breastfeed my son. I wish I could say it has been natural and easy, but it has truly been quite the opposite. I knew breastfeeding would be hard, but I’ve encountered obstacles I hadn’t even considered.
One obstacle involved breastfeeding in front of other people. I know it's a personal choice made by each mom, but it was something I wasn't comfortable doing, unfortunately. And because Aiden needs to eat every couple of hours, it's meant even more time spent away from my 2-year-old son and 11-year-old stepdaughter. I feel an enormous amount of guilt when they walk through the door after school and daycare and I immediately relocate to the nursery to feed Aiden or pump for supplemental milk.
With the ongoing pandemic, we don’t have many visitors beyond close friends and immediate family. However, whenever we do, I feel stressed trying to arrange it so the baby does not need to eat for the short time we have visitors.
Another issue has involved Aiden gaining weight and having digestion issues.
My oldest son, Austin, also had issues gaining weight and digestion issues, which meant we had to see a pediatric specialist for six months and put him on a formula for sensitive stomachs. I assumed there was simply no way that Aiden could have the same issues; I couldn’t be that lucky, right? Wrong.
So far, Aiden’s weight issues have been a little more drastic. Because I am the one providing his nutrients, I feel an immense personal feeling of failure. It may not be rational, but it feels more like my fault that Aiden can’t gain weight than it did with Austin. Luckily, my doctor recommended right away that I get assistance from MilkWorks, a lactation consultant agency. Their expertise and gentle guidance has been invaluable.
Between the experts at MilkWorks and friends who have been down this road, there is always a place for me to turn for nonjudgmental, sound advice. The community is so much more supportive than I could have ever imagined, and there is no way I would have made it this far without these people.
I have already decided that I will stop breastfeeding prior to going back to work full time. However, I have gained an enormous amount of perspective in my short time breastfeeding Aiden. Most importantly, I have been reminded that mothers truly are my greatest heroes.
There are so many challenges that accompany breastfeeding a child that the outside world doesn’t realize. Yet mothers attack each obstacle like it’s nothing; they sacrifice sleep, time with others, their body and more in order to breastfeed. This isn't to say moms who don’t breastfeed aren't also my heroes. They had to make a brave choice early on for the health and well being of their child, just as I did with my first child.
As with many choices in motherhood, there is no right answer; you have to do what is right for you. For me, breastfeeding my second child has taught me invaluable lessons, but above all, the phrase “strong as a mother” holds more meaning than ever before.
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.