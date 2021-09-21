What I learned from taking a social media break during the pandemic

The need to show off the newest thing in your life, share a good selfie, shout to the rooftops how awesome your kids are. That's social media.

But it's overwhelming, especially when it becomes a constant who-is-better-than-who battle.

No matter what, there's the constant feeling you're never quite good enough as another person (or in my case, another mom) with the perfect body, brilliantly white smile, perfectly clean (and huge) house, nutritious home-cooked meals and angelic children who eat their vegetables without a fight.

You're always left wishing and wondering what it'd be like to have that life, even if you know in the back of your mind that they took 100 photos to get the perfect pose, they cleaned their house and showed the biggest room and they never post about the when their kids will only eat chicken nuggets. It still eats at you.

And to top it off, we're living in the age of misinformation. It's all around you. After all, anyone can create a website and say they're an expert. Then put it on social and see it shared thousands of times before anyone can correct it.

Last month, it got to be too much for me. So I stopped.

It was probably the best decision I've made in a long time.