What I learned from taking a social media break during the pandemic

The need to show off the newest thing in your life, share a good selfie, shout to the rooftops how awesome your kids are. That's social media.
But it's overwhelming, especially when it becomes a constant who-is-better-than-who battle.
No matter what, there's the constant feeling you're never quite good enough as another person (or in my case, another mom) with the perfect body, brilliantly white smile, perfectly clean (and huge) house, nutritious home-cooked meals and angelic children who eat their vegetables without a fight.
You're always left wishing and wondering what it'd be like to have that life, even if you know in the back of your mind that they took 100 photos to get the perfect pose, they cleaned their house and showed the biggest room and they never post about the when their kids will only eat chicken nuggets. It still eats at you.
And to top it off, we're living in the age of misinformation. It's all around you. After all, anyone can create a website and say they're an expert. Then put it on social and see it shared thousands of times before anyone can correct it.
Last month, it got to be too much for me. So I stopped.
It was probably the best decision I've made in a long time.
I stopped checking Facebook. I stopped checking Instagram. While I can't fully delete my social media presence because of my social media-connected job, I did turn off notifications on my phone. I hid the apps in folders so I wouldn't see them. I stopped mindlessly scrolling for minutes (sometimes hours) at a time. I stopped sharing (except on Twitter, where I still keep a work presence).
It was unbelievably freeing.
I fully admit to this insatiable need of wanting to see who liked my newest photo or if anyone commented. I checked those apps way too often, and I hated it. The decision to stop social media was something I did for my own mental health, but there were other added benefits.
With school being back in session, I wanted uninterrupted time with my children without my mind wandering to social media. Instead of sitting on my phone, I will pull out a book instead. I craft more, make time to exercise and keep up with my house better. (It helps that my kids can't make a million and one messes because they're in school all day.)
I feel more accomplished and happy. I don't feel like I wasted my day editing photos just right to post on Instagram or spend so many wasted minutes opening the apps every 10 minutes to check notifications.
At first, it was admittedly hard to do.
For the first week, I caught myself opening the apps more times than I care to admit, only to quickly get out of them when I realized what I was doing. It was a reflex. When I got bored, I tuned into social media. A month into my self-imposed exile, I stopped automatically reaching for my phone. I still take a lot of pictures of my kids, and I sometimes think to myself, "Oh, that would be such a cute picture to share." But I text it to family and friends instead.
Do I miss some things about social media? Sure. I wonder what some of my friends are up to. With busy lives of our own (and a pandemic happening), we aren't always great at texting, calling or seeing each other. Social media was a way to at least keep up with what's going on with them. But I'm trying to be more intentional with trying to call friends to check in or text to see if they want to grab lunch sometime.
Those real-life experiences are way better than seeing a status update on social media.
Will I ever be back on social media? Maybe at some point. Will I ever let myself get back to what I was before this break? No. I'm a happier, more carefree person. I don't feel so tied to my phone. I definitely don't miss the doomscrolling — the dread you feel as you swipe past the sad, depressing and downright untrue things on social media.
Why would I ever change that?
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.