What I want my first-born to know before he becomes a big brother

With four weeks to go until baby number two, I have been thinking a lot about how this big change will impact my 2-year-old son, Austin. So I decided to write a letter to him to make sure he knows how much I love him and why I’m so excited for him to have a little brother.
Dear Austin,
The moment I met you, I realized that love at first sight was real. You gave me the coveted title of mommy. Every fear and worry that I had about being a “good mom” melted away when I held you in my arms. As cliché as it sounds, from that first moment, all felt right with the world; I was complete. Thank you, my sweet boy, for giving me such a great gift.
The months flew by and, before we knew it, we reached your first birthday. By 16 months old, you had developed a gregarious, fun-loving personality. Everyone you met commented on how easy it was to make you laugh and smile. You were the center of everyone's world.
As we watched you continue to grow and flourish, we thought perhaps our little family didn't need anything else. After all, you were lucky enough to have an older stepsister who doted on you constantly.
But in the back of my mind, questions lingered.
Your stepsister was nine years older than you and, while the love you shared was every bit the fulfilling joy of having a sibling, she wasn’t able to be with you all the time. She was part of another beautiful family unit, and that meant you could only see her 50% of the time.
Luckily, the universe helped us make up our minds, and we found out that our family of four would soon become a family of five. The immediate elation I felt about the impending arrival of your brother told me this was meant to be. Most importantly, you would grow up, just like your daddy, with a built-in best friend, a brother only two years apart from you.
I have been soaking up every moment with you and trying to prepare you for your brother. When he comes home, everything will change for you in an instant. And there is a small part of my heart that breaks knowing how difficult this change will be for you.
In those first few months, your mommy will be spending less time with you than ever before. It isn’t because I love you less, but just like when you were born, your little brother needs more care and attention in order to stay healthy. You are such an affectionate little boy, and I know you will have a hard time grasping the fact that I won’t be able to pick you up for awhile. My body will need time to heal from bringing your brother into the world, but I will do my very best to snuggle you in other ways, including extra “huggies.”
And having a newborn means getting a lot less sleep, so you'll get to experience fun bonding activities with daddy — like playing basketball, getting doughnuts or even using the Swiffer (we know how much you love it). But know I'll devote every bit of extra energy to spending special time with you.
You will always be my baby boy, but you’re graduating to a new, important role — big brother. I cannot wait to see you grow into this role as you watch over your little brother and teach him some of life’s most important lessons only a big brother can teach. At daycare, they say you bring the sugar and spice to your class. With that same sweet, gentle, fun-loving and energetic demeanor, you will make the world a better one for your new best friend.
In the great words of Winnie the Pooh (the theme to your brother’s nursery), “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” Don’t worry, Austin, my heart will only grow bigger with your brother in our lives, and I promise it has enough room to shower both of you with all of the love you need!
Love,
Mommy
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother and stepmother of two children living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She’s also the proud mom-to-be of a precious little boy and works in marketing in the financial industry.