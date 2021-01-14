What I want my first-born to know before he becomes a big brother

Luckily, the universe helped us make up our minds, and we found out that our family of four would soon become a family of five. The immediate elation I felt about the impending arrival of your brother told me this was meant to be. Most importantly, you would grow up, just like your daddy, with a built-in best friend, a brother only two years apart from you.

I have been soaking up every moment with you and trying to prepare you for your brother. When he comes home, everything will change for you in an instant. And there is a small part of my heart that breaks knowing how difficult this change will be for you.

In those first few months, your mommy will be spending less time with you than ever before. It isn’t because I love you less, but just like when you were born, your little brother needs more care and attention in order to stay healthy. You are such an affectionate little boy, and I know you will have a hard time grasping the fact that I won’t be able to pick you up for awhile. My body will need time to heal from bringing your brother into the world, but I will do my very best to snuggle you in other ways, including extra “huggies.”