What parents need to know about newborns and jaundice

How is jaundice treated?

Your doctor may instruct you to treat jaundice by:

• Feeding your baby at least every two to three hours to help increase bowel movements, as this is the primary way to clear bilirubin

• Using phototherapy (blue light that breaks down bilirubin in the skin). In many cases, this can be done in the comfort of your home, by way of a “bili-blanket” or a set of lights shining down on the baby.

Consult with your physician during office hours if your baby:

• Has less than three good-sized bowel movements per day

• Has less than six wet diapers per day

• Does not get rid of the jaundice by day 14

If you suspect your baby has jaundice, consult with your physician. A simple blood test will measure your baby’s bilirubin levels to determine whether or not jaundice is present. As always, call your physician if you have any other questions or concerns.

This blog was written by Boys Town Pediatrics for Momaha.com.