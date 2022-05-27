What really works for your child's common sicknesses?

Grandpa’s old whiskey cough medicine has long not had the approval of pediatricians. And with the plethora of blogs touting home remedies and aisles of medications promising to help your little one, it can be pretty confusing to know what is safe and effective.

“There are so many products that you can read about, buy online and you assume that because it’s sold and says it’s for a child or infant people think it’s safe,” said Methodist Hospital pediatrician Dr. Mikail Kraft. “But, I caution parents to always read the label and make sure it’s been FDA-approved. If it hasn’t, make sure you talk to your pediatrician.”

CHI Family Medicine Physician Dr. Diva Wilson said, “Kids are not little adults.” Parents should not treat them in the same way they treat themselves. Children should never take adult medicine — even in smaller doses. Parents should only give medicine made for their age and weight.

Colds

Colds are caused by a virus. Symptoms like coughs and runny noses are good signs because coughs protect the lungs from fluid buildup and snot helps get the “junk” out of the body. Coughs can last up to four to six weeks, so parents should not be concerned right away. However, if after a week, new symptoms like a fever develop, then they should consider seeing a doctor, Kraft said.

Cough medication is not always the best option for children. It often can leave children drowsy or make them not act like themselves.

Both Kraft and Wilson said giving a teaspoon of honey to children is a great way to relieve a cough, and there is data to back up its effectiveness. The honey coats the throat, provides relief from the cough and can help children sleep easier, Wilson said. Do not give honey to children younger than age 1. It can cause botulism, a possibly fatal illness.

It is important to keep a child with cold symptoms comfortable. Cold mist humidifiers are great for any age and can help keep mucus thin and clear so they can breathe easier. For children under age 1, Kraft said, parents can place two to three drops of nasal saline in each nostril and use a suction bulb syringe to help them breathe easier.

Fevers

“There’s a lot of confusion on (fevers), and you could ask 10 different doctors or 10 different nurses, and you’d hear 10 different things. But from what the infectious disease doctors tell us, there is not a fever that a child will get from an infection that is too high,” Kraft said.

Fevers help fight infection and are a good reaction from the body. Kraft said for children, the difference between a 104-degree fever and a 101-degree one is minimal. A baby younger than 2 months with a 101-degree temperature or if the child refuses to eat or wake up, parents should be bring them to the emergency room.

Children with high fevers will not feel great and will be uncomfortable. A parents’ primary goal should be to make their child with a fever as comfortable as possible. Children’s Tylenol and Motrin can also be given at the proper dosage and alternated, Kraft and Wilson said. Fevers dehydrate the body, so parents need to give their child plenty of fluids. Cold baths are “uncomfortable and unnecessary,” but a cool rag or ice pack on the forehead can help make children more comfortable, Kraft said.

Stomach Bug

Both Kraft and Wilson agree — hydration is key for children with stomach bugs. Water, Pedialyte and Gatorade are great fluids to give to children when their stomachs hurt. If they cannot keep fluids down or there is blood in their diarrhea or vomit, then parents should take them to the hospital, Wilson said.

It is OK if for three days children are primarily consuming fluids. Parents should not be forcing children to eat well-balanced meals but simple foods. Bland foods are the best thing to give them. Wilson recommends the BRAT diet: bread, rice, applesauce and toast. When children can keep fluids and bland food down, then parents can begin to reintroduce more rich foods again, Wilson said.

Peppermint is a proven home remedy for an upset stomach. If a child can handle the flavor, parents can give them peppermint flavored things to help settle their stomach. Tea without caffeine and drinks like ginger ale and lemon-lime pop are not backed by science, but they also will not hurt to give a child, Wilson said.

For most home remedies, Wilson said, “I will usually tell people if it’s not going to hurt you, and you feel it helps, go ahead, and try it. If it helps you feel better, that is great!” Parents can always contact their family doctor or pediatrician before giving their child any medication of home remedy.