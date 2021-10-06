What to do when your child doesn't want to go to school

6. If your child is complaining of feeling ill and you are unsure, take them to the doctor. If the doctor says they can go to school, send them.

7. If your child frequently complains of feeling ill, set the rule that unless they have a fever, diarrhea or are vomiting they must attend school.

8. When you take your child out of school for appointments, send them back after the appointment. Giving them the rest of the day “off” can suggest that being at school is undesirable.

9. Eliminate secondary positive gains from avoiding school: When your child is home ill, institute “sick bed.” Sick bed means that if you are not well enough to attend school, you need to be resting in your bed and eating bland food such as chicken broth. This will eliminate staying home from school as a rewarding experience.

10. Develop a gradual re-entry plan with your child's school if your he or she has been absent from school for an extended period.

If school refusal is due to symptoms of anxiety, depression or oppositional behavior, seek the assistance of a qualified mental health practitioner.

This blog was written for Momaha.com by Boys Town Pediatrics.