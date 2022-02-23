What to do when your child doesn't want to go to school

Resistance or refusal to attend school can quickly become a very stressful situation for parents and children alike. As a parent, you know your child needs to attend school; however their distress is often difficult to endure. Sending them to the very place that seems to be the root of their distress can weigh heavily on parents, leaving them to wonder if they’re doing the right thing.

What causes a child's refusal to go to school?

Before jumping into what to do, it is important to understand what might be underlying cause might be. Typically, the reasons behind school refusal can be narrowed down to the following:

• Avoid difficult emotions

• Anxiety

• Depression

• School re-entry after period of missed school

• Escape problematic social or evaluative situations

• Unsafe environment or bullying

• Speeches or performances

• Gain attention or avoid discomfort associated with separation

• Separation anxiety

• Access to a more enjoyable alternative

• Tangible rewards

• Time with friends who also skip school

• Substance use

How can parents help?

Here are some tips to help you get your child to school, even when they don’t want to go:

1. Set the precedent that school attendance is non-negotiable.

2. Keep interactions regarding school complaints brief. By arguing or rationalizing with your child about attending school, you may inadvertently teach them to be better at arguing their point. Instead, keep it short and sweet. For example, “I’m sorry you feel that way. We are leaving for school in 10 minutes.”

3. If your child is refusing to attend school in order to avoid anxiety-provoking situations such as speeches or difficult peer interactions, work with his or her school to adjust expectations while gradually increasing exposure to the anxiety-provoking situation.

4. Identify a safe place for your child to start his or her day at school. This may be a counselor’s office or the principal’s office.

5. Utilize positive reinforcement for meeting goals related to school attendance. This may include earning points toward a reward or opportunities to get out of undesirable or difficult activities.

6. If your child is complaining of feeling ill and you are unsure, take them to the doctor. If the doctor says they can go to school, send them.

7. If your child frequently complains of feeling ill, set the rule that unless they have a fever, diarrhea or are vomiting they must attend school.

8. When you take your child out of school for appointments, send them back after the appointment. Giving them the rest of the day “off” can suggest that being at school is undesirable.

9. Eliminate secondary positive gains from avoiding school: When your child is home ill, institute “sick bed.” Sick bed means that if you are not well enough to attend school, you need to be resting in your bed and eating bland food such as chicken broth. This will eliminate staying home from school as a rewarding experience.

10. Develop a gradual re-entry plan with your child's school if your he or she has been absent from school for an extended period.

If school refusal is due to symptoms of anxiety, depression or oppositional behavior, seek the assistance of a qualified mental health practitioner.

***

