What to give up for Lent? I said chocolate for my kids; they said I should give up wine

The Lenten season is upon our household and, with it, brought another round of what is becoming an annual negotiation with my children on who is sacrificing what for the next 40 days.

In the past, my husband, Peter, and I have helped coax our children along as they navigate the painstaking elimination process of settling on an offering. When the kids were a little younger, we focused on positive actions they could do the for duration of Lent. Now that they are little older, we suggest they consider “giving up” something they enjoy.

The first round of negotiations usually includes a volley of unacceptable suggestions from my 12-year-old son, Declan, and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara. The preferred opening gambit is usually a forswearing of all vegetables or clean bedrooms. But this year, Declan surprised us by cutting right to the point when asked what he was considering.

“I already figured out what I’m giving up. Doughnuts.”

Indeed a noble sacrifice, doughnuts are delicious and can take the sting out of what sometimes is the most difficult part of the day — coming to terms with the morning.

Since Declan is usually the child coming up with all the Lenten shortcuts, we figured this year the kids were giving their parents a break. And, because I’m all about keeping things simple — I find it easier to remember stuff that way — I turned to his 10-year-old sister and asked, “How about it Mara? Want to give up doughnuts with Declan?”

Mara gave her head a dramatic shake and raised her hand in front of her face in a tableau that seemed to invoke Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane calling on the Lord to “remove this cup from me” as she said, “I couldn’t possibly. Doughnuts are too delicious.”

Before I continue, I need to clarify that we have doughnuts once a week. It’s not like there is this never-ending doughnut display in my kitchen that has us all eating the sugary breakfast cake morning, noon and night. However, if I make an early morning run to the grocery store on Saturday morning, I will bring home chocolate-covered Long Johns for the kids. Sometimes I will pick up enough doughnuts for Sunday morning as well (though, again, not always). This is equal parts kindness to my children and indulgence for myself because Mara and Declan can serve themselves a doughnut breakfast, which means I might get a weekend morning to sleep in.

Since Mara had such a strong objection to giving up doughnuts for Lent, I suggested maybe giving up chocolate. I own this as my mistake. I had taken things too far. What my sweet daughter said next was a justified response: “Chocolate?! So are you giving up wine?”

It was a heat-of-the-moment thing; the conversation had unexpectedly escalated and we both had said things we didn’t mean. No one, certainly not my son or my husband, wants to live in a house where Mara and I are abstaining from chocolate and wine until Easter.

However, the upside of taking a line of thought to the brink is that doughnuts suddenly didn’t seem like such an unachievable sacrifice to Mara. Oh, and maybe I could give up my second favorite after-dinner treat — chocolate.

And so it was decided.

There might not usually be a doughnut display at my house on weekends, but something tells me Easter morning is going to be an exception.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.