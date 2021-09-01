When COVID changed birthday plans again, this mom got creative with a "yes day"

First was brunch out with the family — yes! As we sat around the large outdoor patio table, we realized this was one of the only times we'd ever all been out to breakfast together — even though it's individually on everyone's list as a favorite thing to do.

Then it was a mini road trip to Mahoney State Park — yes! She got to say where we went, how far we hiked and we even tried paddle boating together. When we were done, it was time for ice cream at the marina. This was so very easy to say yes to.

As we made our way back from Ashland and stopped for groceries, there were a lot of yes moments when it came to buying Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a request to try kumquats (which look like tiny oranges). Why not? My favorite request of all from our sushi-loving girl was when she asked if we could do a taste test of California rolls from three different places to find the best one. Yes!

While no one would have wished for the party plans to be canceled, it's safe to say that none of us will soon forget this particular birthday celebration. As we face yet another season of plans hanging in the balance, I know I'll be calling on the "yes day" to bring about more spontaneous fun for our family.

Maybe I'll even ask for one for my birthday.

***

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.