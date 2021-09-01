When COVID changed birthday plans again, this mom got creative with a "yes day"

We were all looking forward to my stepdaughter's birthday celebration. Isn't that the way it goes with kids? They plan and we plan, and we all get excited to celebrate that they're another year older.
But in the last few years, any planning is fleeting; a senseless chasing after the wind. The birthday party that was canceled in 2020 was postponed to 2021 but, unfortunately, with COVID-19 cases on the rise due to the Delta variant, we found ourselves needing to push it forward again. Let me tell you — if this were me circa 1996, I would probably still be sobbing, but my dear stepdaughter just took it all in stride. She's mature, bright and resilient.
While disappointed, my husband and I began to brainstorm. What could we do to still make the weekend special? After thinking through several options, we landed on trying our family's first ever "yes day" where my stepdaughter was given the opportunity to call the shots.
A "yes day" is exactly what it sounds like. It's a day that allows a kid or kids to call the shots, and the parents (theoretically) say yes to any request that's made. The idea of a "yes day" was made especially popular by the movie of the same title that came out on Netflix this year.
Having some parameters that involve safety, spending and responsibility is important, but we weren't too worried. When we posed the idea to my stepdaughter, it was met with a big smile and we continued our brainstorming together about what the day would include.
First was brunch out with the family — yes! As we sat around the large outdoor patio table, we realized this was one of the only times we'd ever all been out to breakfast together — even though it's individually on everyone's list as a favorite thing to do.
Then it was a mini road trip to Mahoney State Park — yes! She got to say where we went, how far we hiked and we even tried paddle boating together. When we were done, it was time for ice cream at the marina. This was so very easy to say yes to.
As we made our way back from Ashland and stopped for groceries, there were a lot of yes moments when it came to buying Flamin' Hot Cheetos and a request to try kumquats (which look like tiny oranges). Why not? My favorite request of all from our sushi-loving girl was when she asked if we could do a taste test of California rolls from three different places to find the best one. Yes!
While no one would have wished for the party plans to be canceled, it's safe to say that none of us will soon forget this particular birthday celebration. As we face yet another season of plans hanging in the balance, I know I'll be calling on the "yes day" to bring about more spontaneous fun for our family.
Maybe I'll even ask for one for my birthday.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.