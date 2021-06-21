When dealing with the loss of a family pet, here are 3 things to remember

I’ve read article upon article and advice columns on how to help your child deal with the loss of a pet. What these articles rarely address is how to comfort your child when you are reeling from grief yourself.

Last year, we lost our 14-year-old dog to congestive heart failure. We had been preparing our daughter for our dog’s death for years. She went quickly, and we were all sad, but we knew it would come.

This month, her almost 16-year-old dog took her last breath. One Monday, she started acting strange and was diagnosed with vestibular disease (“old dog disease”) that affects balance and the nervous system. The vet said to just keep doing what we were doing. On Friday morning, she was gone.

What the articles don’t tell you is how much harder it is when you have multiple animals and the last one is gone. The house is empty. I keep reaching down to pet her. My daughter is missing her most at night, as they had slept together for the last week before she died.

The articles don’t tell you how to help your child when your grief is still so strong, but I’ve discovered a lot in the last two weeks.

Don’t hide your grief