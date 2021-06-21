When dealing with the loss of a family pet, here are 3 things to remember

I’ve read article upon article and advice columns on how to help your child deal with the loss of a pet. What these articles rarely address is how to comfort your child when you are reeling from grief yourself.
Last year, we lost our 14-year-old dog to congestive heart failure. We had been preparing our daughter for our dog’s death for years. She went quickly, and we were all sad, but we knew it would come.
This month, her almost 16-year-old dog took her last breath. One Monday, she started acting strange and was diagnosed with vestibular disease (“old dog disease”) that affects balance and the nervous system. The vet said to just keep doing what we were doing. On Friday morning, she was gone.
What the articles don’t tell you is how much harder it is when you have multiple animals and the last one is gone. The house is empty. I keep reaching down to pet her. My daughter is missing her most at night, as they had slept together for the last week before she died.
The articles don’t tell you how to help your child when your grief is still so strong, but I’ve discovered a lot in the last two weeks.
Don’t hide your grief
Diminishing your tears and sadness to make your child feel better won’t help in the grieving process. Keep living life and going about your routine, but take some time to cry together and talk about the good times you had with your pet.
Since our dogs were with us long before our daughter was born, we’ve shared stories of their early days, like when they ran up the mountainside at the Continental Divide in Colorado or how they would climb up tree trunks to chase squirrels.
Wait until everyone is ready to get a new pet
The void in our house without a dog is clear, but resisting the urge to replace our lost loved one is important.
For some, a new pet may come sooner than later, so make sure you do what is right for your own family. Talk about the decision (when you are ready) with your child and make them a part of the pet selection process. I highly suggest getting a rescue animal from a local shelter or agency.
Keep the mementos that matter to you
Our dogs’ ashes and paw prints are on top of our bookshelf over the fireplace. While my husband and I were ready to discard her bed and toys, my daughter wasn’t. So we’re waiting for when she’s ready. The food and water bowl were recycled. The leftover dog treats went to other dog owners.
If something matters to you, there’s no fault in keeping it. It’s also OK to let things go when you’re ready.
Losing a pet isn’t just difficult for children; it can be hard on parents too. Take some time to heal for yourself while you comfort your child. As they watch you go through the grieving process, they’ll understand that it’s OK to feel sad.