When do we push our kids and when do we let them quit? Here's how one mom figures it out

My oldest daughter, Stella, is about to start her eighth grade year at school. It’s hard for me to believe she’s already so grown up, learning to be independent and embarking on her last year of middle school.
I love watching her grow up, but I also find it difficult to loosen the parenting reigns so she can step into this new young adulthood with the autonomy she needs.
Recently, she brought her eighth grade elective choices to me. I come from a musical family. My mom was a band and music teacher. I grew up playing instruments, going to band camp and performing regularly. I have always wanted that for my own children. Stella has indulged me so far, but this year she has to choose between band and art.
She’s a talented artist. She’s also a talented saxophone player. I hate that she has to choose, and if I didn’t care about her heart or her dreams of the future, I would make her choose band. But I know it would kill her to miss out on the thing she loves most. So while we’ve talked about the pros and cons of both, I know without a doubt which one she’s going to choose. And I’m at peace with letting her make that decision.
On the other hand, a couple weeks ago, I signed her up for basketball camp. She’s a blossoming athlete and I knew it would be good for her to get great instruction. When it came time to going to camp though, she fought me. She didn’t want to go. It was interrupting her summer. She was out of shape and knew it would require lots of conditioning. She presented a compelling and consistent argument. In the end, I made her go anyway. In this case, I knew that pushing her into something was for her good.
This is one of the hardest tight ropes to walk as a parent. When do we push our kids and when do we let them quit? I’m desperate to raise successful adults who know how to work hard, stick with something (even if they don’t like it) and cooperate just for the sake of finishing something well. But there is also wisdom in knowing when to let them walk away from something that isn’t for them.
I’ve learned to follow three general rules to sort out what to do in these situations.
First, I never let my kids quit during the middle of something. If we start a sports season, a class or group, we finish it. After that, if they decide they hate soccer, dance or whatever, they’re allowed to move on.
Second, I never let my kids quit something quickly. They know their minds pretty well. If they don’t like something, they’re not quiet about it. But I also know opinions change easily. So I push them to keep at something until we know without a doubt whether or not it’s for them. Sometimes I’ve pushed them to stick with something for years. Other times, it’s an easier, quicker decision. In these circumstances, I look for a few things to guide me, including how quickly they’re improving, bright spots of positive attitudes and ways it could affect their future.
Finally, like with the saxophone, sometimes life intervenes and the decision is made for us. I want to support my kids’ passions the best I can. Stella was good at the saxophone, but art is the thing she cannot wait to pursue every single day. While I had to shake off a bit of disappointment, I’m also excited for the year ahead of her, knowing she’s going to get to do the thing she loves most.
I have to remember that hard decisions are not bad decisions — for me and for the kids. Even if I struggle to find the balance of pushing and letting go — and even if my kids struggle to stick with something when they clearly want to abandon it completely — these are things worth wrestling over.
One day, far in the future when they’re adults, they’ll be able to weigh pros and cons, look ahead at the benefits or consequences and make these decisions on their own.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!