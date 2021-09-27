When in-person activities resumed, mom might have gone overboard filling the family schedule

In all the excitement for the return of live and in-person school sports and extra-curricular activities, I may have gone a little overboard signing up the kids for activities this fall.

My family and I live in Chicago, where last school year my kids were some of the lucky ones who were able to attend classes in-person. In order to safeguard the live learning, there weren’t a lot of after-school extras offered or recommended.

So when we got the green light this year to not only be back live in the classroom but also got the all-clear for school sports and clubs, I forgot all the lessons of the past 18 months that reminded me that sometimes, when it comes to calendars, less is more and went all in for more.

The first clue I overdid things in terms of the family agenda was when my 11-year-old son, Declan, asked what we had coming up one weekend. When I told him we didn’t have any big plans, he let out a relief-filled groan of “Thank GOD!”

Pre-March 2020, I tried to be mindful of overextending the kids’ non-school calendar, but like a lot of things I’ve noticed I’m out of practice at doing — like small talk and calculating the drive time to places now that everyone is back on the roads — it appears managing a realistic calendar is another rusty trait.