When in-person activities resumed, mom might have gone overboard filling the family schedule

In all the excitement for the return of live and in-person school sports and extra-curricular activities, I may have gone a little overboard signing up the kids for activities this fall.
My family and I live in Chicago, where last school year my kids were some of the lucky ones who were able to attend classes in-person. In order to safeguard the live learning, there weren’t a lot of after-school extras offered or recommended.
So when we got the green light this year to not only be back live in the classroom but also got the all-clear for school sports and clubs, I forgot all the lessons of the past 18 months that reminded me that sometimes, when it comes to calendars, less is more and went all in for more.
The first clue I overdid things in terms of the family agenda was when my 11-year-old son, Declan, asked what we had coming up one weekend. When I told him we didn’t have any big plans, he let out a relief-filled groan of “Thank GOD!”
Pre-March 2020, I tried to be mindful of overextending the kids’ non-school calendar, but like a lot of things I’ve noticed I’m out of practice at doing — like small talk and calculating the drive time to places now that everyone is back on the roads — it appears managing a realistic calendar is another rusty trait.
It was exciting to have indoor options again after a year-and-a-half of only having outside or virtual social experiences available. When my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, wanted to do volleyball and softball, plus continue her piano lessons and try working on the school newspaper, I didn’t think, “Are you sure? That might be a lot with school.” Instead, I enthusiastically agreed.
In fact, I thought I was showing restraint since Mara also hinted at wanting to take an art class and give cross country a whirl. It wasn’t until I started filling in the kitchen calendar that I noticed the page was drenched in the blue and pink markers I use to keep track of Mara and Declan’s engagements.
As parents, we want our kids to be well rounded to give them opportunities to explore their budding interests, but at a certain point we also need to take on the role of editor-in-chief and, as hard as it is (at least for me) to say no to my kids wanting to do something outside of the house, at some point I need to start making some calendar cuts.
So many families have busy schedules, and there are children who thrive on the activity. Mara and Declan, it seems, aren’t exactly those kinds of children. They skew more towards the homebody end of the spectrum. At the end of the day, much like their parents, my kids just want to put their feet up and relax.
Honestly, I should be relieved. My husband and I have worked hard to create a home the whole family loves and wants to be a part of. Though it might be so amazing, my husband does note, that the kids will never leave. I have no problem with that.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.