When is it OK to push kids and when is it OK let them quit?

My athletic child, involved in every sport, is a severe introvert. Give her a good book and the quiet solitude of her bedroom and we might not see her for days. My outgoing social butterfly is opposed to all sports and competition-based activities. She’s happy to go to parties and youth group, but signing her up for sports is a death sentence. My three boys are the same way — an odd mix of extroverts and introverts who hate anything new, different or hard.

There are times for that. And sometimes a little relaxation is necessary, but only in moderation. With so many mind-numbing devices to plug into, we have to be proactive about getting them involved. Sometimes they are wonderful and sweet, and thank us for our insistence. Like recently when we “forced” our 12-year-old to join her brothers in karate. She hated the idea at first, but now after almost every session, she makes sure to thank us for the opportunity to be active. I’ve also signed my 4-year-old up for preschool next fall. He toured his new school and classroom and, afterward, got in the van and immediately burst into tears. He hates the idea of going. He’s shy and enjoys his days with me. The idea of leaving the house next year to go to school is downright terrifying to him. But I know it will be so good for him. He’ll grow and mature and be ready for kindergarten the year after.