When is it OK to push kids and when is it OK let them quit?

My husband, Zach, and I sat down to dinner with friends a couple months back. We hadn’t seen them in a while, so we immediately started catching up on life, what was going on and what our kids — who are close to the same age — were up to. After we ticked off the long list of activities our five kiddos were involved in, they looked at us a little perplexed and asked, “How do you know when to push your kids into stuff and when to just let them quit?”
We laughed through several failed attempts on both sides of signing kids up for activities that ended up being major flops. But Zach and I were also able to encourage and advise from a few success stories, too.
It’s always hard to know when to make your kids do something and when to let them bow out gracefully or, occasionally, in flames of defeat. When do we make sticking it out the lesson? And when do we give them the freedom to know themselves; to know when they’ve tried their best and that maybe something isn’t for them? When do we swoop in and save them from hardship, frustration and pain? And when do we let those lessons refine them into tougher, stronger humans?
Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer. And honestly, it won’t just change from kid to kid, but from situation to situation. With five kids, I have some who rush into social situations and activities like they were born to be politicians, and I have others who are variable recluses and would rather just sit at home and read a book. Honestly, it’s more accurate to say that each of them is a mix of both personalities.
My athletic child, involved in every sport, is a severe introvert. Give her a good book and the quiet solitude of her bedroom and we might not see her for days. My outgoing social butterfly is opposed to all sports and competition-based activities. She’s happy to go to parties and youth group, but signing her up for sports is a death sentence. My three boys are the same way — an odd mix of extroverts and introverts who hate anything new, different or hard.
Across the board, getting them involved in almost anything is a challenge. But it’s a fight Zach and I are determined to win. We push them into new experiences, intense athletics or awkward social situations because it’s good for them. Even if — or maybe especially when — they don’t want to.
If given the opportunity, normal human mode is to do the least amount possible. Our kids are blessed with more electronics, gaming systems and streaming channels than is good for them. When they’re allowed to make their own schedules, it usually involves sitting down totally checked out in front of a screen.
There are times for that. And sometimes a little relaxation is necessary, but only in moderation. With so many mind-numbing devices to plug into, we have to be proactive about getting them involved. Sometimes they are wonderful and sweet, and thank us for our insistence. Like recently when we “forced” our 12-year-old to join her brothers in karate. She hated the idea at first, but now after almost every session, she makes sure to thank us for the opportunity to be active. I’ve also signed my 4-year-old up for preschool next fall. He toured his new school and classroom and, afterward, got in the van and immediately burst into tears. He hates the idea of going. He’s shy and enjoys his days with me. The idea of leaving the house next year to go to school is downright terrifying to him. But I know it will be so good for him. He’ll grow and mature and be ready for kindergarten the year after.
We’ve also had times where our “pusher” philosophy has blown up in our faces. Over the winter, I pushed my oldest daughter into signing up for two basketball leagues. One with games and one that focused on fundamentals. The practices overlapped all the time and the one with real games took precedence. She ended up only going to two of the supplemental practices. We pushed our other daughter into spring soccer this year, too. And while I have big hopes that this will turn out as well as karate, I'm not sure we'll get that lucky twice by the way she’s kicking and screaming about it.
And yet, none of these experiences are total failures. There is always something to be learned in trying new things.
We also have a family rule of finishing what we start. Even if they hate it, they have to finish the season. They don’t always like it, but we haven’t had a total kid mutiny yet. At the very least, we’re just happy they’re doing something other than playing video games.
So while Zach and I sometimes feel we need to literally arm ourselves for battle in order to get our children out of the car and into the event we’ve signed them up for, we’ve also been super impressed at their growth, maturity and increasing mental flexibility. And maybe one day, they’ll look back at their active, diverse childhood and thank us.
* * *