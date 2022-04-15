When is it time to have the talk about Easter Bunny, Tooth Fairy with kids?

I’ve tried remembering when I stopped believing in Santa, the Easter Bunny or the Tooth Fairy. Honestly, I have no idea.

My mom also can’t recall, which leaves me at a loss. (Note to self, write down when my kids stop believing.)

I remember figuring out they all had the same handwriting. It wasn't my mom’s, but was a very “square” and “distinct” handwriting. I remember it so vividly. None of the fictional characters write notes at our house for that very reason.

My daughter asked me if Santa was real this past Christmas. At her age, I don’t lie or “fib” to her, so I simply asked, “What do you think?” As she contemplated her response, I could tell she was hoping I’d provide her with the answer.

At the time, she was 9 and I thought it was best to see how it played out. She told me she isn’t sure how he gets in the house but that she believes the magic is real. I absolutely agreed with her because, in truth, the magic is real.

Last month, she lost her 11th tooth. We were on vacation and she whispered to me (away from her little brother) that she once saw me come to her room at night, so it wasn't a "big deal" if she didn’t get the one dollar. She woke up with money under her pillow and we haven’t talked about it since.

I’m trying to decide how to proceed. Do I reach out to her and explain the situation? Do I hold on to the magic and let her “sort of” believe for another year or two?

I have no idea what to do.

What I do know is she absolutely has to let her brother believe for another five-ish years, but I also kind of want her to believe a bit longer as well.

Sometimes being the oldest is the best. After all, you’re the oldest. You get to do everything first! But this is one of the times that being the oldest kind of isn’t the best. You find out the truth of things — not necessarily on your own but as a means to protect younger friends, siblings, cousins, etc. It isn’t wrong; it just is what it is. What I’m struggling with is the how and the when.

Do I want my kids to believe in magic as long as possible? Absolutely. Do I want them to be embarrassed in front of their friends? No way. Do I want to make that decision for them or “ruin it?” Nope.

So here I am. Stuck between denial and acceptance. My opinion is if we decide to tell her the truth about one of them, then we tell her about all three at the same time. But who knows if that is the right decision or not.

I sure want my fourth grader to be innocent forever, but I know the time will come (very soon). In the meantime, we are absolutely squeaking out an Easter bunny appearance and maybe a few Tooth Fairy visits if the dentist world is on our side. As for Santa, he’s probably long gone.

However, I fully expect a conversation (initiated by her) as soon as next week and maybe — just MAYBE — that is okay.

Share your stories: How old were your kids when they stopped believing? Did you initiate the conversation or did your child?

Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.