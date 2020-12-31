When it comes to teaching kids about finding joy during a tough year, focus on gratitude

How can we enjoy the holidays during such difficult times? This year has been full of hardship and heartbreak. Still, could this time of year be just what we need to get through these harsh conditions?

This year, I am reminded of my childhood, when we were faced with adversity. My mother would always say, “Gratitude is a gift you open during hard times.” She was always teaching us the art of finding joy in the smallest of blessings. I don’t remember every toy I received growing up, but I do remember the joy and gratitude that was generously shared in our family — especially during the holidays.

I believe this year we must use gratitude to find our end-of-the-year joy. It is up to us, as parents, to take this time to teach our children now to cherish the things we have versus focusing on the things we do not. Here are some joyful tips to get you started.

Count your blessings

» Each day, your family can create activities to show your gratitude to help you find the true joy of the season.

» At your family meal each day, share with each other the simple things in life you are grateful for that day.

» Give a meaningful gift that costs no money but shows the person you are thinking of them today.