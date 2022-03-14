When kids love what their parents do, it's an 'overwhelmingly cool feeling'

How do I know life is getting back to pre-2020 levels? Last week, I went to a touring Broadway show, took in some live comedy, hosted an actual in-person dinner party and saw “The Batman” in a movie theater instead of my basement.

I felt like yelling, “I’m back, world! Look out!”

Though, to be honest, that was a dense social calendar for me even by pre-pandemic levels. However, I couldn’t turn down the opportunities to get back to doing some of my favorite things.

It was great to be back in all the rooms I hadn’t been able to visit in nearly two years. It felt like catching up with an old friend after an extended absence — excited to be back together and picking things up right where you left off with such ease it was like no time passed at all.

The highlight of all of it was by far taking the kids to their first comedy show. In the last year, my 12-year-old son, Declan, and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara, have become fans of the comedian Jim Gaffigan — having watched so many of his comedy specials streamed at home. So when we heard he was coming to Chicago, my husband, Peter, and I thought it would be fun to surprise the kids with tickets to see him live.

As parents, we all had lives before our children. I know, crazy right?! When my kids hear stories about things I did in the “before times,” it’s like they are hearing about someone they don’t even know. As my kids get older, I find myself sprinkling in more of these stories — and a big part of my life then and now has been a love of comedy.

I think another thing that is really interesting about being a parent is the tangential joy we experience when our kids start exploring and embracing the things we love. We get to see our passions through their fresh eyes and it is really an overwhelmingly cool feeling.

So taking Declan and Mara to see a live comedy show for the first time was a huge “moment” for me.

It was that heartwarming, choked-up-with-pride feeling my husband described when he took our son to his first baseball game where they sat in the stands, soaking up the sun, eating a hot dog and taking in the field. That is how I felt taking Declan and Mara to see Jim Gaffigan.

The evening and Gaffigan did not disappoint. He had a great set — even though I wasn't watching nearly half the time because I was soaking in the memory of my kids laughing and clapping as they watched the show.

On the drive home, I asked the kids what their favorite part was. They both agreed that the five minutes Jim spent talking about diarrhea was hysterical. (It was and came as no surprise that was what really stuck with them.) But then Declan said something that did surprise me.

His favorite part of the night — besides new bathroom material — was “just being there.” Not watching a show at home, but seeing Gaffigan in person. That was his favorite part.

Him saying that was my favorite part.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.