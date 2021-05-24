When rain keeps toddlers inside, make tracks for the finger paints

Toddlers love running their toy vehicles through dirt and sand. When rain drives creative play indoors, pull out the finger paints and let the kids make some tracks in a more permanent way — on paper, of course!

WHAT YOU NEED

• 1 large roll kraft paper

• 1 roll white paper

• Masking tape

• Washable finger paint

• Toy dinosaurs

• Toy cars

INSTRUCTIONS

1. On a hard surface, roll out two sheets of kraft paper to desired length. Tape to the floor (or table) with masking tape.

2. On top of kraft paper, roll out one sheet of white paper, long enough to stay within the kraft paper area.

3. Pour small blobs of finger paint onto paper plates or in various spots directly on the white paper.

4. Let the kids drive toy cars, trucks and trains through the paint to make tire tracks or walk the dinosaurs through the paint to make footprints.