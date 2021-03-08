When should you send your child to their first sleepaway camp? The answer is complex

Read “Homesick and Happy” as your homework over the year. Follow through and make going to camp next summer non-optional. Talk with your friends and research an accredited camp program that’s a good fit for your child. Attend “meet-and-greet” events or camp tour days to meet other camp families.

Know that kids who are hesitant about camp at 9 or 10 are likely to still be hesitant at 13, and possibly hesitant at 18 about going to college.

Kids who are nervous about being away from home and parents need to figure out how to work through those feelings, and a week or two at camp is an easy way to start. It’s actually easier to start camp at 9 or 10 and work through those difficult homesick emotions without also contending with puberty.

If your child is 11 ...

It’s really time. See above steps but don’t do the easier choice. Remember when you were 11? Your best memories were not hanging out with your parents. Time to get some fun, independent experience.